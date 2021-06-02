Posaidon's Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon Is No Slouch, Packs 927 HP

SUVs are usually the go-to vehicles for the family man and woman, but some people still prefer wagons for their better handling. Very few of them further need ridiculous performance from their longroofs, and this is where Mercedes-AMG steps in with the E 63 S 4Matic+ in wagon attire.
Facelifted for the 2021 model year, the most potent E-Class variant features 603 horsepower (612 PS) and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque. Coming courtesy of the M177 twin-turbocharged V8 with a hot-V setup and wet-sump lubrication, these figures help the German interloper reach 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in 3.5 seconds.
Based in the small town of Mülheim-Kärlich, the peeps at Posaidon think the E 63 S 4Matic+ needs a few more resources. They offer four go-faster packages in total, and the most extreme of them all develops an unruly 927 horsepower (940 PS) and 943 pound-feet (1,278 Nm). For the sake of reference, a brand-new Ram 2500 heavy-duty pickup truck with the mighty 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel packs 850 pound-feet (1,152 Nm) of torque.
The foundation to Posaidon’s crazy wagon comes in the guise of upgraded turbochargers, a high-flow air filter for the intake system, downpipes, sport cats, and remapped software for the ECU, transmission control unit, and central powertrain controller. Water/methanol injection, upgraded cylinder heads, and upgraded valve seats for the 4.0-liter V8 round off the mods.
In the case of a turbocharged engine like the M177, water/methanol injection goes a long way because of cooler air inlet temperatures and faster spooling for the spinny boys. Another perk of water/methanol injection systems is the methanol, which clears the gunk that builds up on the valves.
Posaidon doesn’t mention how much their most extreme package costs, but we do know two important variables. For starters, the hand-assembled engine can stretch its legs beyond 350 kilometers per hour (217 miles per hour) instead of 250 kilometers per hour (155 miles per hour). And secondly, the two-tonne wagon hits 100 kph (62 mph) in 3.0 seconds flat.
