V12-Powered 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 Revealed, in U.S. Dealerships Come 2022

Mercedes has just unveiled its highly exclusive all-new Mercedes-Maybach S680 4MATIC sedan, set to arrive in U.S. dealerships in the first half of 2022 with “supreme quality” materials, carefully hand-painted colors, and specific Maybach design elements. It will also come with a mighty 6.0-liter V12 biturbo engine. 23 photos 4MATIC will put down 621 hp (630 PS) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. With the aid of the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system and a nine-speed 9G-Tronic gearbox, this luxury sedan will rocket you to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 4.4 seconds.



With 31% torque distribution to the front axle and 69% to the rear, the S680’s all-wheel-drive system is said to offer the best possible traction and driving stability while also delivering the highest possible level of ride comfort, which is obviously very important in this type of vehicle.



Speaking of visuals, buyers can choose between a total of ten color combinations from the Mercedes-Maybach paint chart as far as the two-tone exterior is concerned.



Then there are the available electronically powered comfort doors, where the driver can control the rear doors remotely so that they open and close with no human effort (even on gradients). Using the MBUX Interior Assist, the closing action of the doors can even be started or stopped with a simple hand gesture. Furthermore, the same hand gestures can be used to control the rear roller sunblind in the panoramic sliding sunroof.



