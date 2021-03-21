5 Kevin Hart Starts His Own Muscle Car Crew, Lands New Series

Travis Scott Knows That a 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Is a Great Wedding Gift

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @coreydamonblack At least, that’s what rapper and entrepreneur Travis Scott thought and, judging by his friend’s reaction, he wasn’t wrong . Even the bride loved it.Jokes aside, artist Corey Damon Black got married this weekend. One of the guests at the party was rapper Travis Scott: the two are friends and Black is also Scott’s creative director, so they have a professional relationship as well. To celebrate the moment, the rapper bought Black and the missus a brand new 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 , one of the most luxurious SUVs on the market right now and a hot commodity with celebrities (duh).The moment when bride and groom walked outside the house to find theparked in the driveway, as well as Black’s reaction, is captured in the video below, which was shared on social media. Considering his work experience and connections in the industry, Black probably can afford the car on his own, but it’s always nice when you get something for free. Especially something as awesome as this SUV.The Mercedes-Maybach GLS interior is comparable to a luxurious CEO office, but with additional features like a refrigerator for champagne, massage seats and calf support. In fact, Black took the car out for a ride himself to test the amenities and increased space for rear passengers, posting a video from the back of the car on his Instagram.The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 comes with a $160,000+ sticker, in case you want to put a price on Scott’s generosity. Considering the two are friends and that the rapper is worth an estimated $50 million, it’s likely the example offered came with extra customization. And it still was like a drop in the bucket for Scott.

Editor's note: The gallery includes photos of the standard Mercedes-Maybach GLS interior. The gallery includes photos of the standard Mercedes-Maybach GLS interior.