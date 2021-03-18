Kawhi Leonard’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan Is Fundamentally Sound Just Like His Game

Kawhi Leonard driving around in a rather “ordinary” Cullinan should come as no surprise for those of you familiar with his personality. While he’s one of the NBA’s biggest stars, he’s also very quiet and soft-spoken, at least in public.
In other words, him driving around in a widebody luxury SUV with all types of custom bits on would have been a little surprising. But before we talk about this particular Cullinan, let’s talk about Kawhi’s achievements on the court, just in case there are still people out there who have no idea who he is.
Nicknamed “The Claw”, Kawhi Leonard is a two-time NBA champion (2014 with the Spurs and 2019 with the Raptors) and a two-time NBA Finals MVP in those very same years. He’s also a five-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and has two All-NBA First Team selections.
This year, he’s averaging 26.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, and at 29 years old, he continues to be one of the best basketball players on the planet, currently playing for his hometown Los Angeles Clippers.
As previously stated, he's known for his quiet and private demeanor, rarely answering questions about his personal life or posting things on social media. He does, however, have a three-year $103 million contract with the Clippers, which means that he can certainly afford to travel in style.
Now, it’s hard not to stand out in a Cullinan, but in a town like LA, they are pretty much a dime a dozen. His car, pictured here on Champion Motoring’s Instagram account, features a white exterior with tinted windows and black wheels (nothing flashy, just stock).
The interior follows the same dual-tone white and black theme with the two colors found predominantly across the seats, dashboard, and door panels. The starlight headliner, meanwhile, also seems like it’s got a factory-standard setup.
As for performance, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is powered by a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Its maximum output rating is 563 hp (571 PS) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. It's definitely not slow, despite its size.
