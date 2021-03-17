Here's a Look Inside Floyd Mayweather’s New Green-Accented Lamborghini Urus

When it comes to celebrities and cars, Floyd Mayweather Jr is undoubtedly one of the biggest names out there—not that he wasn’t already famous enough. Throughout the years, his garage has been known to house various exotic hypercars from the likes of Bugatti and Pagani as well as all types of Ferraris, Bentleys, Rolls-Royces, and, of course, Lamborghinis.
One of the latest additions to his collection is this blacked-out Lamborghini Urus, with its tinted windows, bright green lettering and calipers, as well as large black multi-spoke wheels. Images of the high-performance SUV were shared to Instagram by the folks over at Champion Motoring, who were also kind enough to take a few snapshots of the interior.
That same bright green theme carries over inside in the form of contrast stitching, Lamborghini badges, plus on various other surfaces such as the seats, center armrest, door panels, lower dashboard, and the steering wheel.
While the IG post features the hashtag #IncredibleHulkVibes, we’re pretty sure that as far as Mayweather is concerned, green represents the color of money, first and foremost—his nickname is literally ‘Money’.
This isn’t the first bright green (a.k.a. Verde Mantis) Urus interior we’ve ever seen, especially since this color tends to be very popular among Lamborghini owners in general. Furthermore, we’re not sure we get one of the post’s other hashtags, namely the one that says #1of1. We definitely wouldn’t call this Urus bespoke.
We also don’t see any reason to suspect anything’s been done to the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. The result should still be a factory-standard 641 hp (650 PS) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, channeled to the road via an eight-speed ZF 8HP automatic transmission.
In a straight line, the Lamborghini Urus can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, 124 mph (200 kph) in 12.8 seconds, and ultimately a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph).
