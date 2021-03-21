No Evidence of Deceleration in Tiger Wood Crash, Report Says

One month ago, the world’s most famous and acclaimed golfer, Tiger Woods, was involved in a serious one-vehicle crash in Rolling Hills, California. Woods suffered serious leg injuries and is still in recovery.
At the time of the crash, Woods was at the wheel of a loaner SUV from Genesis, the GV80, which also happens to come with five-star safety rating due to enhanced safety features, including ten airbags. All of them deployed when Woods rolled over multiple times, basically functioning like a cocoon to protect the driver.
Right off the bat, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office ruled impairment as the cause of the crash: when first-responders got to the scene, the golfer was conscious and showed no signs of being under the influence. Consequently, no blood was drawn for toxicology or alcohol testing. Tiger Woods is not facing criminal charges in the crash because it was “purely an accident,” the Sheriff said.
That said, an investigation is still underway to determine what caused it, and a new report adds some weight to an older theory that Woods might have lost consciousness. There is no sign of deceleration at the scene, and there is also strong indication that Woods kept his foot on the gas even after he lost control of the SUV and it went over the median, into the opposite lane, over the curb and then down into the bushes.
TMZ reports that investigators have studied the area of the crash, the wreck itself and the car’s “black box,” as well as footage from surveillance cameras. Woods wasn’t speeding until seconds before he lost control of the vehicle. Investigators are trying to determine whether he could have lost consciousness right before the car went off the road. Woods himself is probably not of much help: police said he had no recollection of the accident.
At the time of the crash, Woods was in recovery from back surgery. He was in Los Angeles hosting a golf tournament and he couldn’t play because of his back.
Right off the bat, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office ruled impairment as the cause of the crash: when first-responders got to the scene, the golfer was conscious and showed no signs of being under the influence. Consequently, no blood was drawn for toxicology or alcohol testing. Tiger Woods is not facing criminal charges in the crash because it was “purely an accident,” the Sheriff said.
That said, an investigation is still underway to determine what caused it, and a new report adds some weight to an older theory that Woods might have lost consciousness. There is no sign of deceleration at the scene, and there is also strong indication that Woods kept his foot on the gas even after he lost control of the SUV and it went over the median, into the opposite lane, over the curb and then down into the bushes.
TMZ reports that investigators have studied the area of the crash, the wreck itself and the car’s “black box,” as well as footage from surveillance cameras. Woods wasn’t speeding until seconds before he lost control of the vehicle. Investigators are trying to determine whether he could have lost consciousness right before the car went off the road. Woods himself is probably not of much help: police said he had no recollection of the accident.
At the time of the crash, Woods was in recovery from back surgery. He was in Los Angeles hosting a golf tournament and he couldn’t play because of his back.