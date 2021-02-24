2 Grab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIs

The Genesis GV80 and a Seat Belt Saved Tiger Woods’ Life in Rollover Crash

On the morning of February 23, presumably running late for a meeting, pro golfer Tiger Woods lost control of his car in L.A. County and crashed. The SUV, a courtesy vehicle, rolled over multiple times, and Woods, the only occupant, is “lucky to be alive.” 51 photos



He was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verde, at what the law enforcement describes as a higher rate of speed. Approaching a curve, he lost control of the car, went through the barrier, and then across the opposite lane, over the curb. The car hit a tree and then rolled “multiple times.”



You can see the police's full press statement in the video below, while another video shows the crash scene and the mangled state of the vehicle.



The police say that there was no sign of impairment and that Woods was lucid and calm when they arrived. That is not uncommon, considering he was in shock: he wasn’t yet aware of his injuries. Contrary to previous reports, Woods was not extracted from the vehicle with the “jaws of life,” but through the windshield, which was removed with a crow bar.



Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva notes that the golfer is “lucky to be alive.” The SUV was rendered a piece of unidentifiable metal, as you can see in the video, but he was protected inside by the ten airbags, in what



That said, it’s no wonder the GV80 is getting credit – and praise – for saving his life, as does his decision to wear a seat belt.



As of the time of press, Woods has had surgery on his broken legs and to relieve swelling. He is in stable condition and recovering in hospital but will not be making further statements at the moment.







Golfing legend @TigerWoods has survived a terrifying car accident in Los Angeles, though his injuries may yet mark the end of his extraordinary career. Rescuers had to use an axe to free him, after his car rolled several times. https://t.co/Gie0BmiGyY @DavidWoiwod #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/vcwUIp0SBG — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) February 24, 2021



pic.twitter.com/vZitnFV0YA — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 24, 2021 As we informed you in a previous story , Tiger Woods was at the wheel of a Genesis GV80 , which had been loaned out to him for the duration of his stay in Los Angeles. The previous week, he had hosted the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational, which ended on Sunday.He was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verde, at what the law enforcement describes as a higher rate of speed. Approaching a curve, he lost control of the car, went through the barrier, and then across the opposite lane, over the curb. The car hit a tree and then rolled “multiple times.”You can see the police's full press statement in the video below, while another video shows the crash scene and the mangled state of the vehicle.The police say that there was no sign of impairment and that Woods was lucid and calm when they arrived. That is not uncommon, considering he was in shock: he wasn’t yet aware of his injuries. Contrary to previous reports, Woods was not extracted from the vehicle with the “jaws of life,” but through the windshield, which was removed with a crow bar.Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva notes that the golfer is “lucky to be alive.” Thewas rendered a piece of unidentifiable metal, as you can see in the video, but he was protected inside by the ten airbags, in what Fox Auto says is a testament to the car’s crash safety features. The legs' area was not protected, which explains why he sustained massive, compound fractures in both legs. The right one was shattered in multiple places, with the bones sticking through.That said, it’s no wonder the GV80 is getting credit – and praise – for saving his life, as does his decision to wear a seat belt.As of the time of press, Woods has had surgery on his broken legs and to relieve swelling. He is in stable condition and recovering in hospital but will not be making further statements at the moment.

Editor's note: The Genesis GV80 SUV is shown in the gallery. The Genesis GV80 SUV is shown in the gallery.