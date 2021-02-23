Tiger Woods Crash: Golfer Rolls Genesis GV80 SUV, Sustains Multiple Leg Injuries

Ten Hacks to Get Your Truck or Car Ready for a Snowstorm from ChrisFix

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021 Invented by George Hurst in the 1960s, this contraption was first used in motorsport to save racers. Before the Hurst Rescue Tool, first responders used crowbars, Halligan bars, as well as circular saws.The golf player’s agent confirmed to TMZ Sports that Tiger Woods “sustained multiple injuries and is currently in surgery.” A source within the L.A. County Sheriff's Department told the tabloid newspaper “they do not believe alcohol was involved.” Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the source “did not say whether any other substance was possibly involved.”As a brief refresher, the most successful golfer of all time was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in 2017 in Florida. Discovered passed out in his Mercedes S-Class with prescription drugs and marijuana in his system, Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving. He also agreed to enter a diversion program to escape the charge.At the hearing, the pro golfer received a year of probation, was ordered to undergo 50 hours of community service, take regular drug tests, and was fined $250. He wasn’t allowed to drink alcohol during probation, or else he would’ve been sentenced to 90 days of jail topped by a $500 fine. His arrest is considered by many a turning point for Eldrick Tont Woods, but the one they call Tiger proved the naysayers wrong by winning the Masters in 2019.Woods had attended the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational over the weekend, hence the GV80 sport utility vehicle he was driving. “I just hope he’s all right,” said Justin Thomas, a fellow champion and friend of the professional golfer, at the WGC-Workday Championship press conference this morning.