Tiger Woods Sued For Employee’s Fatal Drunk Driving Crash

Golfing champ Tiger Woods is being sued by the family of one of his employees at his restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, The Woods, who died in a drunk driving crash last year.
The family of Nicholas Immesberger claims that the 24-year-old staffer knew Woods personally, and also his girlfriend, Erica Herman, who is general manager at the establishment and who personally hired him. They also knew – or should have known, had they done their job as employers – that Nicholas was an alcoholic.

Last year in December, after finishing his shift at the restaurant, Nicholas started drinking at the bar. He continued to do so until early in the morning, when, “severely intoxicated,” he got to his car to drive home. On the way there, he got into a crash and died later at the hospital.

His blood alcohol level was .256, 3 times more than the legal limit, TMZ Sports reports.

Immesberger’s family claims in the suit that both Woods and Herman had drunk with the young staffer days before the accident, in what is another instance of their complete disregard for his condition. They also believe that they’re liable for his death, as they should have made sure he wouldn’t be served alcohol while at the restaurant, even after work hours.

They’re suing for hospital and funeral bills, and unspecifieddamages.

Speaking to the media at the PGA Championship press conference, Woods actually answered a question about the pending litigation – and not to say that he couldn’t comment on it, as is common practice in this type of situations.

“We're all very sad that Nick passed away. It was a terrible, terrible night,” the golfer said. “A terrible ending and just we feel bad for him and his entire family. It's very sad.”
