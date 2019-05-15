This Is How 60 Internet Satellites Bundled Together in a Rocket Look Like

Tiger Woods Sued For Employee’s Fatal Drunk Driving Crash

Golfing champ Tiger Woods is being sued by the family of one of his employees at his restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, The Woods, who died in a drunk driving crash last year. 38 photos



Last year in December, after finishing his shift at the restaurant, Nicholas started drinking at the bar. He continued to do so until early in the morning, when, “severely intoxicated,” he got to his car to drive home. On the way there, he got into a crash and died later at the hospital.



His blood alcohol level was .256, 3 times more than the legal limit,



Immesberger’s family claims in the suit that both Woods and Herman had drunk with the young staffer days before the accident, in what is another instance of their complete disregard for his condition. They also believe that they’re liable for his death, as they should have made sure he wouldn’t be served alcohol while at the restaurant, even after work hours.



They’re suing for hospital and funeral bills, and unspecifieddamages.



Speaking to the media at the PGA Championship press conference, Woods actually answered a question about the pending litigation – and not to say that he couldn’t comment on it, as is common practice in this type of situations.



