Maybach GLS 600 vs. BMW Alpina XB7: Which German SUV Makes You a Baller?

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and BMW Alpina XB7 are two extremely competent, technologically advanced, and quite expensive SUVs. Yet you never hear about them, especially in the context of a comparison video. 13 photos



We have trouble taking either vehicle seriously. They're just so expensive and the branding is different from a normal BMW or Mercedes model. The reviewers aren't taking things too seriously either as they bounce the



This system is designed to get the new Mercedes SUV unstuck in off-road situations. But it's mostly a flex, and TheStraightPipes even managed to rock a newborn. Who says it's just a gimmick?



The Alpina XB7 doesn't come with a bouncing suspension, right? But the fight is not over yet, because performance still matters a little bit and the Maybach is lagging in that department. Under the hood of the GLS 600 is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing 550 horsepower and 538 lb-ft (729 Nm) of torque. Meanwhile, Alpinas are known for supercar-rivaling top speeds, and this XB7 still manages to put down an impressive 612 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque from its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8.



Maybachs aren't meant to be driven; they're supposed to be enjoyed from the back. If you want a fast GLS, Mercedes- AMG will gladly offer you the



When it comes to the looks, we think both of them fail to measure up to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, though they are cheaper. While Maybach went ahead and modified the front end of the GLS, some people think this makes it look cheaper. But having all that chrome does tie in with the notion of being "balla/gangsta."



So what about the luxury, the stuff that makes you look rich on social media? Well, we think the Maybach has it covered. Not only is the Mercedes part of the dashboard more flashy, but the GLS 600 has a certain air of custom-built that you just don't get in the 3-row Alpina.



