2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Teased With V12 Power

15 Apr 2021, 16:06 UTC ·
Even though it’s a huge automaker, Daimler hasn’t developed the V12 as much as Ferrari and Lamborghini. M275 is the codename of the twelve-cylinder mill introduced in the 2000s, only to be replaced by the M279 in 2012 when the AMG performance division rolled out the SL 65 and G 65.
The Stuttgart-based automaker and Affalterbach-based subsidiary continued to develop the twin-turbo V12 until the output figures reached 630 PS (621 horsepower) and 1,000 Nm (738 pound-feet) of torque. Be that as it may, the antiquated design doesn’t fool anyone because we’re dealing with a SOHC valvetrain design and only three valves per cylinder.

Like the Volkswagen Group, the peeps at Mercedes don’t have the money to invest in brand-new combustion engines. Electric vehicles are the name of the game for the foreseeable future, which is why a replacement for the M279 is pretty much out of the question. Alas, the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 for the 2022 model year will feature a rather familiar V12.

The upcoming model celebrates 100 years since Wilhelm Maybach set up shop, only to be acquired by Daimler-Benz in 1960. Mercedes revived the Maybach brand in the 1990s with predicted annual sales of 2,000 units, only to be served a reality check by rival ultra-luxury automaker Rolls-Royce.

Merc didn’t mention a single thing about the oily bits of the S 650, which is likely going to exceed the output figures of the previous generation by the smallest of margins. The German automaker may also take inspiration from the V8-engined S 580 variant in terms of 48-volt mild hybridization.
Also rumored to be called S 680, the upcoming Maybach will have to duke it out with the likes of the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Bentley Flying Spur.

Moving forward, the V12 will be discontinued from the Mercedes lineup in favor of the 73 e. To whom it may concern, the plug-in powertrain develops 816 PS (805 horsepower) and 1,000 Nm (738 pound-feet) of torque.

Editor's note:

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S 580 pictured in the gallery.
