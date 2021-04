2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Teased With V12 Power

SOHC

The Stuttgart-based automaker and Affalterbach-based subsidiary continued to develop the twin-turbo V12 until the output figures reached 630 PS (621 horsepower) and 1,000 Nm (738 pound-feet) of torque. Be that as it may, the antiquated design doesn’t fool anyone because we’re dealing with avalvetrain design and only three valves per cylinder.Like the Volkswagen Group, the peeps at Mercedes don’t have the money to invest in brand-new combustion engines. Electric vehicles are the name of the game for the foreseeable future, which is why a replacement for the M279 is pretty much out of the question. Alas, the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 for the 2022 model year will feature a rather familiar V12.The upcoming model celebrates 100 years since Wilhelm Maybach set up shop, only to be acquired by Daimler-Benz in 1960. Mercedes revived the Maybach brand in the 1990s with predicted annual sales of 2,000 units, only to be served a reality check by rival ultra-luxury automaker Rolls-Royce.Merc didn’t mention a single thing about the oily bits of the S 650, which is likely going to exceed the output figures of the previous generation by the smallest of margins. The German automaker may also take inspiration from the V8-engined S 580 variant in terms of 48-volt mild hybridization.Also rumored to be called S 680, the upcoming Maybach will have to duke it out with the likes of the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Bentley Flying Spur.Moving forward, the V12 will be discontinued from the Mercedes lineup in favor of the 73 e. To whom it may concern, the plug-in powertrain develops 816 PS (805 horsepower) and 1,000 Nm (738 pound-feet) of torque.