$240,000 Mercedes X-Class "Racing Green" Pickup Is Covered in Carbon

German automakers don't make pickup trucks? Well, they do, or at least they did. Mercedes-Benz had something called the X-Class until it got discontinued last year. It was based on a small Nissan, which doesn't sound very premium, but we just found a custom version that's apparently worth $240,000.
That's basic supercar money for a small truck... surely, somebody added an extra zero by mistake, right? No, it really is an expensive build, but explaining how and why so much money went into the X-Class is a little difficult.
You see, while America is full of big trucks doing everything from hard work to commutes, the trucks in Europe are much smaller and less popular. Thus, something like the X-Class really captures the imagination of tuners, since it's also a Mercedes-Benz.
A company called Carlex Design put this thing together at the end of 2020. And while we have seen photos they released, this showcase video from YouTube channel RoCars puts the spotlight back where it belongs.
When the "Racing Green" X-Class came out, we really couldn't believe that custom carbon-fiber parts had been made for such a vehicle and then given this lacquered green finish. It's like something from Pagani. The carbon at the front is easy to spot: the dark elements such as the wind deflector and the bottom spoiler. But the bumpers and fenders also have carbon in them.
Carlex and their partners at Pickup Design have grafted a widebody kit onto the X-Class, along with a hood scoop and roof-mounted accessory lights. At the back, you should be able to spot the bed cover and even some carbon faux exhaust tips. If Europe had any unexplored wilderness left, this truck would be ready to explore.
The bespoke treatment continued inside. Carlex's specialty is actually working with leather, and you see that in the multitude of overlapping textures stitching and trim. Racing Green elements include special emblems, stripes going up the bucket seats, and even more carbon fiber
It might be worth mentioning that this X-Class is stock under the hood, meaning power comes from a 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine with about 250 horsepower. So we think this is the slowest Mercedes model you can buy right now for €200,000 ($238,500 at the current exchange rate).
You see, while America is full of big trucks doing everything from hard work to commutes, the trucks in Europe are much smaller and less popular. Thus, something like the X-Class really captures the imagination of tuners, since it's also a Mercedes-Benz.
A company called Carlex Design put this thing together at the end of 2020. And while we have seen photos they released, this showcase video from YouTube channel RoCars puts the spotlight back where it belongs.
When the "Racing Green" X-Class came out, we really couldn't believe that custom carbon-fiber parts had been made for such a vehicle and then given this lacquered green finish. It's like something from Pagani. The carbon at the front is easy to spot: the dark elements such as the wind deflector and the bottom spoiler. But the bumpers and fenders also have carbon in them.
Carlex and their partners at Pickup Design have grafted a widebody kit onto the X-Class, along with a hood scoop and roof-mounted accessory lights. At the back, you should be able to spot the bed cover and even some carbon faux exhaust tips. If Europe had any unexplored wilderness left, this truck would be ready to explore.
The bespoke treatment continued inside. Carlex's specialty is actually working with leather, and you see that in the multitude of overlapping textures stitching and trim. Racing Green elements include special emblems, stripes going up the bucket seats, and even more carbon fiber
It might be worth mentioning that this X-Class is stock under the hood, meaning power comes from a 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine with about 250 horsepower. So we think this is the slowest Mercedes model you can buy right now for €200,000 ($238,500 at the current exchange rate).