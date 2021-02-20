$135,000 Mercedes X-Class "Yachting" Pickup Flexes Widebody, Maybach Wheels

Aznom Palladium Super-Sedan Looks Out of Place in any City

German luxury brands don't do pickup trucks. But in 2017, Mercedes tried to expand its successful commercial vehicle lineup by adding the X-Class. This is the coolest, most luxurious version we've ever seen, the " Yachting Editio n" by Carlex Design. 16 photos



The X-Class is based on the Nissan F-Alpha platform, shared with the Navara and Renault Alaskan. It was built in Spain as well as Mexico with three types of engines, a 2-liter, as well as 2.3L, and 3.0-liter diesel with a little over 250 hp, which is what this has. By contrast with cheaper American trucks, the Mercedes was already pretty well equipped and expensive, but this custom model takes the cake.



We already knew about Carlex's Yachting Edition and had seen numerous photos, but a fresh video from YouTube channel RoCars has highlighted just how crazy-detailed this is. For starters, there's the price - €112,000, which translates to $135,000 at today's exchange rate. We struggle to think of another vehicle that's so expensive yet slow. You can buy five entry-level Rangers with that kind of money, not to mention a Raptor or a TRX.



But we still think the vehicle is worth it. Europe is full of decent-looking and expensive SUVs. But if you turn up anywhere in this thing, people might even ignore a Lamborghini just to check this out. It's got a widebody kit with fend flares and new bumpers that seem to include real carbon fiber inserts. The paint looks like it took a while to get right, and it's got some interesting wheels, which look like they came from a Maybach, though they could be replicas.



The interior is where Carlex's experience shine. There, we've got some new bucket seats, acres of white leather, and wood decking that continue into the pickup bed. I'd feel sorry getting into this thing with muddy boots.



The X-Class was Mercedes' attempt at building a pickup. According to the manufacturer, it wasn't a sales success, so they stopped making it in 2020. However, because of a lack of European pickup models and the luxury brand association, the X-Class is often modified by tuners. In partnership with a company called Pickup Design, Carlex has modified not only this but also other popular trucks, including the VW Amarok and the Ford Ranger.

