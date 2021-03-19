2021 Ford Equator Family-Sized SUV Is Yet Another China-Only Model

Although the People’s Republic of China accounts for most sedan sales worldwide, crossovers are increasingly popular there. Not content with its seven-strong lineup of utility vehicles, the Ford Motor Company has decided to add an eighth crossover in the guise of the Equator.
Developed and manufactured in collaboration with Jiangling Motors Corporation, the three-row utility vehicle is offered exclusively with a 2.0-liter turbo and six-speed transmission. The four-cylinder EcoBoost is good for 221 brake horsepower and 266 pound-feet (360 Nm) of torque, and the wet-clutch DCT is much obliged to drive the front wheels or all four of them.
Smaller than the mid-size Explorer but longer than the Ranger pickup truck-based Everest, the newcomer features 15 more millimeters of wheelbase over the Everest. Painted in a flashy shade of rose paint with matching rose touches for the interior, the Equator comes with second-row captain’s chairs and 60/40 split-folding rear seats. A lot of wood-like panels, a massive sunroof, and small armrests for the second-row seats are featured.
Jiangling-Ford’s latest creation is rocking a two-tone, four-spoke steering wheel that frames a digital instrument cluster instead of traditional gauges. Right next to it, you’ll notice a touchscreen for the infotainment system. The dual-screen arrangement and black bezels are no coincidence because Mercedes-Benz has already done it with the German automaker’s MBUX.
Designed to rival the Jeep Grand Commander and Toyota Highlander, the Equator also makes a statement in terms of design with the help of split LED headlamps and a light bar that connects the LED-accented taillamps.
The order books will open by the end of the month according to Ford, but the Blue Oval failed to publish any pricing information. Having mentioned the Grand Commander and Highlander in the previous paragraph, it’s pretty obvious that Ford China won’t charge an arm and a leg for the Equator.
In all likelihood, the front-wheel-drive version will start from between 250,000 and 260,000 yuan. That’s $38,410 and $39,945 at current rates, which is good value for a family-sized SUV that looks cooler than a minivan.
