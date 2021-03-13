The 2022 Haval Tank 300 Looks Like a 2021 Ford Bronco Chinese Copycat

Chinese automakers have a long and storied history of copying designs from the west. Take, for instance, the 2021 WEY Tank 300 off-road utility vehicle that shows a lot of 2021 Ford Bronco influences up front.
Presented at the Chengdu Auto Show in July 2020, the body-on-frame SUV aims to capture a piece of the Australian market next year. Registered with IP Australia, the 2022 Haval Tank 300 as it will be known in this part of the world is expected with two engine choices and two transmissions options.
Based on a customer survey, CarAdvice.com.au believes that a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder motor with an eight-speed auto will open the list with 167 kW and 387 Nm (224 horsepower and 285 pound-feet) of torque. The next level up would be a 2.4-liter turbo diesel with 135 kW and 480 Nm (181 horsepower and 354 pound-feet) on tap. Over in the Middle Kingdom, a twin-turbo V6 with 3.0 liters of displacement, a twin-turbo V6 with plug-in hybrid assistance, and a nine-speed automatic gearbox are also offered.
Named after the Tank platform, this fellow is rocking locking differentials, a two-speed transfer case, nine driving modes, 360-degree cameras, a multi-link live rear axle, and independent suspension up front. According to Great Wall Motors, minimum ground clearance is estimated at 224 millimeters (8.8 inches) while maximum wading depth is 965 millimeters (40 inches).
Inspired by the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited from the side profile, the Tank 300 promises a lot off the beaten path. The approach and departure angles of 36.3 and 37.2 degrees would thrill any off-road enthusiast, but this Chinese copycat has a fatal flaw the Wrangler and Bronco don’t have. More to the point, aftermarket mods and official accessories are close to nonexistent.
A fair bit shorter than the Wrangler Unlimited at 4,670 versus 4,882 millimeters (183.8 versus 192.2 inches), the Bronco-faced Tank 300 can hit 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph) in 10 seconds. Top speed? As far as the base engine is concerned, make that 170 kph or 106 mph in 2WD High.
