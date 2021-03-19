Ford Mustang Mach-E Drag Races Tesla Model Y, Someone Gets Repeatedly Walked

As humanity is preparing to make the switch from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric ones, some are unhappy with the changes up ahead. But you have to consider the fact that even though we are not going to enjoy loud exhausts anymore, we will still be able to drive these new cars just as hard as we have before.
Just imagine, being able to have a dragstrip right next to a crowded suburb. You could go there in the middle of the night and race other electric cars until you've all depleted your batteries, without bothering anyone. Because the lack of an exhaust sound does come with benefits too. This brings us to today's strange drag race, a Tesla Model Y going up against a Ford Mustang Mach-E.
These are the fastest, most desired electric-powered CUVs on the market, and so it feels pretty natural to see them go head to head at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan. Both vehicles were first presented in 2019, hitting the market in 2020. But let's look at the specs, as this might reveal the winner even before they line up on the grid.
The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E the reviewers have brought out to the track is finished in Rapid Red Metallic and has an output of 346 horsepower and 348 lb-ft (471 Nm) of torque. This is the extended range eAWD model, and it can be driven for up to 270 miles (434 km) on a single charge.
The 0-60 mph (96 km/h) time declared by the manufacturer is 4.8 seconds, and the starting MSRP is $49,700. The curb weight of the Mach-E sits at 4,920 lbs (2,231 kg). This Mach-E does have several extras on it, including 19" alloy wheels, and the price as tested is $56,200 (including the $1,100 destination charge).
Right next to it, the Tesla Model Y has a pretty similar starting price but comes with a slightly better range, and slightly better performance, with 384 horsepower and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) of torque. The curb weight of the Tesla is also lower, at just 4,416 lbs (2,003 kg).
The Model Y is finished in Midnight Silver Metallic, and is sitting on 20" Induction wheels. This is priced at $55,190 (including destination charge), so once again a slightly better option than the Ford. Just by looking at the numbers, you could already be inclined to think that the Mustang doesn't stand a chance.
As they get back to their initial position, the Model Y driver engages "Slip Start", to see how this would affect the race. At the same time, the Mach-E driver turns off the traction control. They go at it again, and while at first, it might seem that they're pretty evenly matched, the Tesla once again finishes the race ahead of its opponent.
They repeat the test several times, even going for a rolling start, but the Model Y always comes out on top. As the reviewers stop to discuss the results, the conclusion is that the Mustang Mach-E provides a much smoother power delivery, and is clearly slower than the Model Y, and also that the GT version should probably be a lot faster when it comes out later on this year.
