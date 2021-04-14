Mercedes-Benz G550 Squared Vs Tesla Model X Tug of War Is Closely Fought

5 Ford F-150 Loses Yet Another EV Tug of War, This Time Against Lordstown Pickup

Tug of war provides an overly simplified view of how well a vehicle's all-wheel-drive system, traction control, and powertrain work together compared to those of another vehicle. 5 photos



What that means, unfortunately, is that videos like the one below only bring an entertainment value and won't provide us with any actual insight into the vehicles' capabilities. Still, you can't say "pass" on a clip featuring a Tesla Model X and the mighty



People tend to give the 4x4 Squared more credit than it deserves - though it deserves plenty. They seem to think it's somehow more capable than any other V8-powered G-Class, and it is, but only as far as clearing obstacles is concerned. Beyond the portal axles that make it look as if it's on stilts, it's just a regular G-Wagon.



In a tug of war, the extra height is actually a disadvantage, especially when going against a



We're kind of setting the



The only real gripe we have is that they let all that grass around them go to waste when they could have (and should have) repeated the whole thing off the asphalt as well. Especially since the G-Class seems to be on a set of Pirelli Scorpions with a more aggressive tread pattern that's suitable for off-roading as well (or isn't suited for either asphalt or off-roading, if we're being honest).



