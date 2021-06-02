1969 Dodge Daytona Raced by Country Music Legend Marty Robbins Is Up for Sale

Whether it's endurance racing or NASCAR, motorsport has always been a big attraction for actors and musicians. Steve McQueen, Paul Newman, and Gene Hackman are only a few of the famous actors that raced at Daytona or Le Mans. When it comes to musicians, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has competed at Circuit de la Sarthe several times, while country music legend Marty Robbins has hit NASCAR tracks 35 times.
Robbins started racing at the peak of his musical career, taking his first start in the NASCAR Cup Series in 1966. By then, he had already won a Grammy award for his signature song, "El Paso." He was a full time racer by no means, but entered no fewer than 35 events from 1966 to 1982. He scored six top 10 finishes, and he's credited with having saved Richard Childress's life at the 1974 Charlotte 500 by deliberately crashing into a wall to avoid a T-bone collision.
Marty raced alongside NASCAR's best drivers and piloted a few iconic cars, including the Dodge Daytona. Set to go under the hammer via Mecum Auctions in late July 2021, this yellow-over-purple Mopar was Robbins's car of choice for the 1970 National 500 in Charlotte.
The car was first raced by James Hylton as a Dodge Charger 500 from 1967 to 1970 when Robbins bought it and commissioned Bobby and Eddie Allison to convert it into a Daytona by adding the massive wing and the extended nose. It was the only event in which the car was campaigned as a Daytona.
The car was apparently rediscovered in 2005, and its restoration was validated by Bobby Allison, James Hylton, and Ronny Robbins, who also helped authenticate its history. It was unveiled to the public in its current form at the 50th Anniversary of the Aero Wars at the Talladega Speedway in 2019.
The Daytona is now in tip-top shape, with the period-correct livery backed by a race-spec 426 Hemi V8 engine with factory single four-barrel intake and an early Holley Dominator carburetor. It's also fitted with the correct four-speed manual transmission and vintage Nichels NASCAR wheels.
A new fuel cell was added during restoration to enhance safety and make the car eligible for exhibition use at the track. The car is offered with extensive race history, including period photos, magazine articles, and newspaper clippings.
The race car is set to go under the hammer at Mecum's Orlando 2021 event scheduled on July 29 to 31. There's no official estimate on how much it could fetch, but it should change hands for more than $500,000.
Born in Glendale, Arizona, in 1925, Robbins began playing at local venues in 1947. He released his first No. 1 country song, "Singing the Blues," in 1956, followed by "A White Sport Coat" and "The Story of My Life" in 1958. His greatest hit, "El Paso," for which he won the Grammy Award, was released in 1959. He died in 1982 following a heart attack. Robbins's discography consists of 52 studio albums, 13 compilation albums, and 100 singles.
His most memorable NASCAR moment took place at the Winston 500 in 1972, when he stunned everyone in attendance by running laps that were 15 mph (24 kph) faster than his qualifying time. After the race, NASCAR wanted to give Marty the Rookie of the Race award. He did not accept it, admitting that he removed the mandated restrictors out of his carburetor "to see what it was like to run up front for once."
In 1983, one year after his death, NASCAR named the annual race at Fairgrounds Speedway the Marty Robbins 420.
