2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 Gets a Makeover, Looks More Aggressive

It’s been enough time since the introduction of the current generation Mercedes-AMG E 63 for the model to deserve a makeover, one that would bring the model closer to the design language of present day AMGs. 53 photos



The first thing one notices when looking at the new AMG -specific radiator grille, and of course the larger three-pointed star right in the middle.



The shape of the LEDs at the front has changed as well, as they are now flatter, the wheel arches more flared, and there are some new lines on the power domed bonnet as well. The rear sports reshaped tail lights and rear apron, and there are chrome plated twin tailpipes.



Inside, the usual complement of high-end materials AMG usually uses is still there. The look of the dashboard is dominated by the Widescreen Cockpit concept running the



Under the aforementioned domed hood the carmaker kept the same 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that develops the same amount of power, 612 hp, because it really needed no changes.



"Thanks to our efficient V8 engine and the fully variable all-wheel drive, the E 63 4MATIC+ offers not only outstanding performance and vehicle dynamics at the highest level, but with the latest revision of the Saloon and Estate we have also significantly increased comfort and yet still retained the hallmark AMG character,” said in a statement Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG.



