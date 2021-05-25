Close Up Photo Shows the SpaceX Resilience Capsule Still Tied to the ISS

1 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT R Black Series Leak Confirms It Was Worth the Wait

More on this:

Bussink GT R Speedlegend Is a Jaw-Dropping, Limited-Run, Bespoke AMG Speedster

Unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Roadster version of the Mercedes-AMG GT R instantly became one of the most desirable supercars of the 21st century, with a limited edition run of 750 units. Now, do you know what’s even better than an AMG GT R Roadster? A fully bespoke AMG GT R Speedster limited to just five examples. 20 photos AMG car with a tiny windshield and a massive Formula 1-like Halo protection device running across its midsection. This isn’t a digital illustration, and it’s not a design exercise. Bussink will build five of these beauties, and if you’re lucky enough, you might just see one on the road someday—all five cars have already been spoken for, naturally.



Inspired by the Mercedes SLR Stirling Moss, the Speedlegend began taking shape once the windows and A-pillars were shortened and the convertible top was removed from the



Other mods include fully redesigned rollbars and windows, speed domes that taper off towards the rear, louvers, side pipes, and of course, the clear coat exterior. Ultimately, this is a car that wouldn’t look out of place next to a McLaren Elva, Ferrari Monza, or an Aston Martin V12 Speedster while also proving to be a match for these exotics from a performance standpoint.



Speaking of which, a stock Mercedes-AMG GT R is powered by a 4.0-liter Meet the 1 of 5 Bussink GT R Speedlegend, a pillarlesscar with a tiny windshield and a massive Formula 1-like Halo protection device running across its midsection. This isn’t a digital illustration, and it’s not a design exercise. Bussink will build five of these beauties, and if you’re lucky enough, you might just see one on the road someday—all five cars have already been spoken for, naturally.Inspired by the Mercedes SLR Stirling Moss, the Speedlegend began taking shape once the windows and A-pillars were shortened and the convertible top was removed from the AMG GT R Roadster donor car. The result was nearly 200 lbs (100 kg) in weight-savings and a lower center of gravity, which aids handling and stability.Other mods include fully redesigned rollbars and windows, speed domes that taper off towards the rear, louvers, side pipes, and of course, the clear coat exterior. Ultimately, this is a car that wouldn’t look out of place next to a McLaren Elva, Ferrari Monza, or an Aston Martin V12 Speedster while also proving to be a match for these exotics from a performance standpoint.Speaking of which, a stock Mercedes-AMG GT R is powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, good for 577 hp (585 PS). Pretty good right? Well, not by bespoke Speedster standards, which is why the GT R Speedlegend can be tuned to produce a total of 838 hp (850 PS). This car should be an absolute monster out on the road and an absolute delight on any racetrack.

load press release