Manny Khoshbin Buys Sixth Mercedes SLR McLaren, Takes It for a Spin

Real estate millionaire Manny Khoshbin has quite a few supercars in his garage. He owns no fewer than four Bugattis, and he's a fan of Rolls-Royce rigs when it comes to daily drivers. But he's an even bigger fan of the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, which went out of production back in 2009. He likes this German-British hybrid so much that he just bought his sixth example. Talk about being a fanboy, huh?

1 photo