Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupe “Edition 507” Embodies German Muscle

Offered between 2013 and 2015, the “ Edition 507 ” is a go-faster version of the C 63 with notable upgrades. In terms of exterior design, the biggest change is the pair of heat extractors in the hood à la the Black Series. 27 photos AMG .



A proper brute that can easily take on American muscle cars, the Edition 507 we’ll cover today is a late model that was originally sold in Canada. Presented in Tenorite Gray Metallic over Black for the leather upholstery and carbon-fiber interior trim, this fellow can be yours for merely $45,092.



Care to guess how much Ford, Chevrolet, and Dodge are charging for their V8-engined coupes? The Mustang GT Premium Fastback is $40k excluding destination charge, the Camaro 2SS Auto is $45k, and the Challenger R/T Scat Pack with the 6.4-liter HEMI will set you back $41k before extras.



Riding on 10-spoke forged wheels and Michelin boots, the brawny coupe blends performance with day-to-day creature comforts and luxuries. Highlights include the satellite navigation, dual-zone climate control, panorama sunroof, memory seats and mirrors, DISTRONIC PLUS, adaptive high-beam assist, active lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot assist.



507 represents metric horsepower, and torque isn't shabby either for a free-breathing V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement rather than 6.3 as the badge implies. The wet-sump engine features a few goodies from the dry-sump M159 of the SLS, including the forged pistons. Along with the lightweight crankshaft and connecting rods, this variant of the M156 is three kilograms (6 pounds) lighter than the powerplant in the regular C 63

