Watch This Tuned Mercedes-AMG Wagon Fly By at 206 MPH Like Nobody’s Business

We’ve all seen cars from all walks of life going really fast on the Autobahn, the German highway system that features many kilometers of unrestricted speed zones. But have you ever seen a fly by like this one?
Coming courtesy of the Speedozer channel on YouTube, the following clip stars a Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ station wagon on the fast lane at 206 miles per hour (332 kilometers per hour), which is utterly insane for this vehicle. The mad professors in Affalterbach limit the go-faster longroof at 186 mph (300 kph) because the bone-stock tires can’t sustain long periods of pedal-to-the-metal driving, but this isn’t your regular E 63 family hauler.
GAD Motors modified the station wagon to a degree the video’s uploader failed to mention, but any go-faster treatment is topped off by the deactivation of the speed governor. The German tuning company offers up to 960 PS (947 horsepower) and a lot of torque for the Stage 4 package, which also includes mechanical reinforcements for the Speedshift MCT tranny.
As opposed to the E 63, the E-Class Convertible in the middle lane is doing 43, 50, and 62 mph (70, 80, 100 kph) to give us a pretty good idea of the speed differential. In addition to the deafening tire roar, one can only imagine how much air the E 63 displaces as it passes by the other vehicle.
While on the subject of very fast cars, AMG is currently developing three very different fast cars. The 73e comes to mind first, which combines a plug-in hybrid system with the same M177 twin-turbo V8 as the 63 series. The high-performance division is also developing its first-ever electric vehicle based on the EQS, but the AMG to rule them all is the F1-inspired ONE.
Expected to lap the Nurburgring in less than 6:00 in production spec, the hypercar revs to 11,000 rpm and features a total of four electric motors. Mercedes is keeping its lips shut about top speed, but the German automaker did mention “over 350 kph” (217 mph) in an older press release.
