Watch This Tuned Mercedes-AMG Wagon Fly By at 206 MPH Like Nobody’s Business

AMG

Coming courtesy of the Speedozer channel on YouTube, the following clip stars a Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ station wagon on the fast lane at 206 miles per hour (332 kilometers per hour), which is utterly insane for this vehicle. The mad professors in Affalterbach limit the go-faster longroof at 186 mph (300 kph) because the bone-stock tires can’t sustain long periods of pedal-to-the-metal driving, but this isn’t your regular E 63 family hauler.GAD Motors modified the station wagon to a degree the video’s uploader failed to mention, but any go-faster treatment is topped off by the deactivation of the speed governor. The German tuning company offers up to 960 PS (947 horsepower) and a lot of torque for the Stage 4 package, which also includes mechanical reinforcements for the Speedshift MCT tranny.As opposed to the E 63, the E-Class Convertible in the middle lane is doing 43, 50, and 62 mph (70, 80, 100 kph) to give us a pretty good idea of the speed differential. In addition to the deafening tire roar, one can only imagine how much air the E 63 displaces as it passes by the other vehicle.While on the subject of very fast cars,is currently developing three very different fast cars. The 73e comes to mind first, which combines a plug-in hybrid system with the same M177 twin-turbo V8 as the 63 series. The high-performance division is also developing its first-ever electric vehicle based on the EQS, but the AMG to rule them all is the F1-inspired ONE.Expected to lap the Nurburgring in less than 6:00 in production spec, the hypercar revs to 11,000 rpm and features a total of four electric motors. Mercedes is keeping its lips shut about top speed, but the German automaker did mention “over 350 kph” (217 mph) in an older press release.