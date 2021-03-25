McLaren SLR-AMG Mercedes Virtual Fantasy Rekindles the GT From a British POV

As it happens with other iconic vehicles, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren grand tourer may be gone, but it certainly hasn’t been forgotten. And that’s valid both in the real world and the virtual realm, where pixel artists can always come back to it and imagine a modern successor.
Take Behance user Georgi Bozhkov for example. Almost a year ago, the CGI master decided to have a go at the British-German supercar dressed up in elegant GT clothes that was produced in a little over 2,000 examples between 2003 and 2010.
And it’s only logical for the SLR McLaren to get the attention of any automotive aficionado, with its crazy incarnations such as the 722 Edition with its 5.4-liter V8 “kompressor” V8 engine that churned out 650 PS (641 hp) and sent the ride flying to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds on its way to a maximum speed of 210 mph (338 kph). By the way, the Stirling Moss edition is a roadster, so it’s besides the coupe point in our discussion.
Back then, Bozhkov came up with a possible modern reincarnation nicknamed the “Mercedes-Benz SLR-AMG Vision Concept,” a sleek coupe that looked ready for anything if given the liberty of coming to life. As we’re dealing with an unofficial reinterpretation, the chances are slim to none, but one can always dream.
Or, better yet, come back to the drawing board and also bring out a companion. After all, one might have noticed the design intentionally left out any McLaren references, probably due to the fact that Mercedes is now intertwined with another famous British brand, a.k.a. Aston Martin.
On the other hand, since what happens in the virtual realm (usually) stays in the virtual realm, why not have the British take on the matter as well? This is exactly what happened here, with the McLaren SLR-AMG Mercedes being an enthusiast project that set out to find out what happens when a McLaren adopts the well-known front-engine layout and the Mercedes star.
Just to put things into perspective and make sure everyone understands the two virtual supercars are related, Bozhkov even arranged for a meeting between the McLaren and Mercedes-Benz SLR-AMG, probably so we can pick our favorite.
