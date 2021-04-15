Mercedes-AMG One to Lap the Nurburging in under 6:00 Minutes

3 New Spy Photos Show Mercedes-AMG ONE Still Testing 3 Years After Its Debut

The Mercedes-AMG One hypercar project has went through so many hiccups on its way to series production that it desperately needs a glass of water. 26 photos



After spy photographers caught a pre-production prototype of the



According to the people on site, there were actually two prototypes running around, with the second one being put through its paces on the much shorter Nurburgring Grand Prix track.



While the car is currently still testing the various modifications its powertrain had to undergo in order to become road legal, there are rumors going around that the production versions will aim to not only beat the current production car Nurburgring lap record but completely obliterate it for years to come.



Coincidentally, the current lap record-holder on the Nordschleife, as far as production cars are concerned, is also a Mercedes- AMG , namely the GT Black Series.



That said, the Mercedes-AMG One will play in an entirely different league. After Porsche managed a fantastic 5:11 minutes lap time with its modified 919 race car,



In full production spec, with no modifications, a lap time of under 6:00 minutes is entirely feasable.



The AWD hypercar's main propulsion comes from a modified version of the same 1.6-liter V6 that powered W07 Formula 1 car, which helped Nico Rosberg clinch his first and only championship title in 2016.



The turbocharged hybrid unit is helped by no less than four electric motors: an MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit-Kinetic) with 163 PS coupled to the crankshaft, an MGU-H (Motor Generator Unit-Heat) with 122 PS coupled to the turbocharger and two electric motors, each with 163 PS, providing motive power to the front wheels.



The combined maximum output is expected to be of around 1,100 PS (1,085 HP ), if not more, which would be more than enough give the One a 0 to 100 kph acceleration time of less than 2.5 seconds, onward to a top speed of over 350 kph (217 mph).