1963 Studebaker Avanti Comes Out of Storage, Matching-Numbers V8 Still Runs

The Studebaker Avanti was one of the most advanced production cars of the early 1960s, but that wasn't enough to save the Indiana-based manufacturer from going under. With fewer than 6,000 units built in less than two years, the Avanti has evolved into an increasingly expensive classic in recent years. 17 photos



However, examples that need work or a thorough restoration are still attainable, mainly with prices between $10,000 to $20,000. If you're looking for a good deal, here's a collection of three barn-found Avantis that might end up being a bargain.



Located in Erie, Pennsylvania, this collection includes a good-condition, running



The primary car is actually an all-original gem with no visible damage that still sports the factory metallic turquoise paint (albeit faded). The chrome looks good, the underside shows no rust, and the interior is complete and just a mild restoration away from looking as good as new.



The matching-numbers 4.7-liter V8 is still under the hood and runs without issues. It is an R1 version, so it comes with the naturally aspirated V8 rated at 240 horsepower. On the other hand, the transmission leaks fluids and shifts poorly, with the seller claiming that it may need a rebuild. This Avanti has been with the same owner since 1978, and it looks like it could be



The sale includes two additional Avantis that have various issues and no longer run. Both are advertised as parts cars in "rough condition." One of them has been in a crash, and it's missing the front clip. The engine is still there, but it's obviously damaged, possibly beyond repair. The frame has also been damaged in the crash, but the rest of the car is complete.



The other one still sports all body panels, but it was vandalized long ago and spent many years outside with all windows broken. As a result, the interior is in really rough shape. I guess they could be combined to build a second Avanti that's worth restoring.



All three cars are auctioned off at no reserve by



