Meet the AMG-Tuned Diesel Passenger Van You Probably Never Knew Existed

5 Auto Trail’s Affordable 2021 Adventure 55 Camper Van Is Looking for a Home

4 2021 RoadTrek Play Camper Van Unleashes Freedom and Comfort Into the Wild

3 2021 James Cook Classic Is a German-Infused Camper Van Ready for Anything

2 Freedom Vans' Witch Van Is a Bewitching Conversion Into a Home on Wheels

More on this:

Six-Wheeled Dodge Ram Camper Van Is a Proper Shaggin Wagon

Long before it appeared on a pickup truck, the "Ram" badge debuted on a full-size Dodge van. It arrived in 1971 and it soldiered on until 2003, when it was replaced by a rebadged Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The Ram van was particularly popular in the 1970s and 1980s, when many were converted into campers. This 1981 example is one of them, but it's a bit more special thanks to a six-wheel layout with a tandem axle to the rear. 14 photos



But things become much more interesting inside the cabin. Ram vans provided seating for up to 12 people, but this one has been converted into a



There are no fewer than four windows on each side and two more in the rear to let natural light in, but they're all fitted with curtains in case you need some privacy. Quite the groovy, 1970s-inspired van with a solid shaggin wagon vibe attached to it.



While it could use a modern redo, assuming you're not a fan of quilted leather and shag rugs, this camper runs, drives, and it's ready to take you just about anywhere. The owner says the windows need to be resealed and there are a few rust spots to fix, but other than that it's a legit trip back in time to the 1970s-era van culture.



This hauler will take you camping thanks to a 5.2-liter V8 engine. It's not the biggest mill



At almost 20 feet long, this van won't take you anywhere in a hurry, but who needs that when you can sleep and party in a parking area or by the side of the road.



If this somewhat kitschy but cool van tickles your fancy, it's being auctioned off by Obviously an aftermarket conversion, the rear end rides on a dual axle with an air suspension system. The conversion looks good underneath the wheel arches, which have also been rather cleanly modified to take a pair of wheels on each side. The paint job is another detail that sets this van apart from the regular 1981 Dodge Ram, boasting a couple of different shades of green and silver stripes.But things become much more interesting inside the cabin. Ram vans provided seating for up to 12 people, but this one has been converted into a camper . Seating capacity is now down to just four people including the driver, but get this, it features a full-size bed in the back. It also has a sink with running water, the walls are draped in quilted leather, while the floor is covered by a shag rug.There are no fewer than four windows on each side and two more in the rear to let natural light in, but they're all fitted with curtains in case you need some privacy. Quite the groovy, 1970s-inspired van with a solid shaggin wagon vibe attached to it.While it could use a modern redo, assuming you're not a fan of quilted leather and shag rugs, this camper runs, drives, and it's ready to take you just about anywhere. The owner says the windows need to be resealed and there are a few rust spots to fix, but other than that it's a legit trip back in time to the 1970s-era van culture.This hauler will take you camping thanks to a 5.2-liter V8 engine. It's not the biggest mill Dodge offered in the Ram van in the 1980s, but it's definitely an upgrade over the base 3.7-liter inline-six. This mill was rated at 147 horsepower when it left the factory.At almost 20 feet long, this van won't take you anywhere in a hurry, but who needs that when you can sleep and party in a parking area or by the side of the road.If this somewhat kitschy but cool van tickles your fancy, it's being auctioned off by eBay seller "im1joeking" as we speak. Bidding is at $7,300 with four days to go. For reference, mint-condition, factory-stock Ram vans from this period fetch in excess of $20,000.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.