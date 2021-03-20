Auto Trail’s Affordable 2021 Adventure 55 Camper Van Is Looking for a Home

One of those companies is Auto Trail. This U.K.-based company has been established for over 40 years, time in which, they’ve been able to manufacture vehicles that rival luxuries and comforts known only to some of the world’s biggest brands like Winnebago or Airstream. Best yet, they produce vehicles that are a tad more accessible in terms of price.
The vehicle you see here is known as the 2021 Adventure 55 motorhome. Sure, it’s a camper van all day, but once you get to know a bit about it, the term “motorhome” will seem fit. To make things clear, the adventure starts off at an OTR price of £57,309 ($79,487 at current exchange rates). That’s nearly half the price of an Airstream Interstate Nineteen.
planned, you can throw in some extra cash and upgrade the engine to 160 bhp (162.2 hp) or 180 bhp (182.5 hp). These motors will be pulling along a vehicle with a length of 5.99 meters (19.65 feet), width of 2.27 meters (7.44 feet), and height of 2.75 meters (9.02 feet).
In that space, enough amenities to suit four passengers, are available. But, unlike other camper vans that suit a certain number of passengers, the 55 also sleeps the same number of guests, something few campers achieve. Simply put, an entire family of four can enjoy the next road trip.
External features include exterior wind-out awnings, low level side protection, 16-inch Fiat alloy wheels, and electronically operated external steps. A bike rack can be had for an extra buck as well. LED daytime running lights, headlamps, adjustable headlights, and additional side indicators are integrated. Don’t forget the 60-watt solar panel, also standard.
Water needs are covered by a 70-liter (18.5-gallon) freshwater supply, and an equally large waste water supply, feeding the needs of all four guests. Usually, this’ll be good for about three days or so. Some of this water is used in the kitchen. Here, a stainless-steel sink and burner combination, includes room for two burners and a separate oven and grill. A 3-way fridge and plenty of storage space complete the rest of the kitchen.
In the living room, Salinas Oak solid plywood furniture constitutes the couches and cupboards, making sure everything is durable and lightweight. Concealed positive catches on locker doors, and flush fittings give a clean feel to the space. Thermal pleated blinds and insect screens are available on all opening windows, even the sliding door sees the same treatment.
simplifies everything by placing the pop-up roof on top. It’s here that a double bed is made available for two other sleepy guests. Underneath, another double is found for the remaining two guests.
The bathroom is rather simple and convenient with a combined washroom with fold away basin and shower area. 12-volt electric flush cassette toilet, chrome taps, and a large mirror compete this space. Ample ventilation is available throughout the 55, so no need to worry about odors.
Just imagine for a moment what your weekend would be like if you had this puppy as your companion. How would you feel to be sitting under a starry sky, just looking up and waiting, comfortably, for the next occasion to make a wish.
