German Engineered Knaus Sport Shows How a Camper Trailer Should Perform

The images before you depict the Sport, a caravan, or rather, trailer, as folks call them in the U.S., from none other than famed Knaus. You’ve probably heard of this company before on autoevolution as it makes one hell of a mobile home, be it a motorhome, camper van, or in this case, a trailer. Not to mention it has over 60 years of manufacturing this sort of vehicles, which places this manufacturer right up there with names like Winnebago and Airstream.
As for the Sport, Knaus likes to call this trailer “the versatile one,” giving you a hint as to what it’s able to do for your next road trip. Like most other trailers, the Sport is available in an array of floorplans (15 in total), each coming with impressive features. To make things easier to understand, I'll be running through the standard features found in all layouts.
attention to sealing and waterproofing. A GRP roof with reduced hail sensitivity sits on a frame with aluminum hammer effect sheets on sidewalls. All floorplans include a 31-mm (1.22-in) roof and sidewall thickness and 38 mm (1.49 in) in the floor.
Coupled with an out-of-this-world Truma gas heating system, the Sport's interior should have you covered year-round. Knaus makes no mention if this puppy is all-season, but you can accept the ten-year leak-proof warranty as leverage. There’s also a winter package you can choose that will cost you some extra bucks.
An AL-KO chassis with a semi-trailing arm and mono-axle (depending on the floorplan) offers a lightweight but durable platform. AKS stabilizer and hydraulic wheel shock absorbers keep things nice and smooth. Depending on the option you end up choosing, a maximum laden mass of 1,100 kg (2,425 lb) to 1,800 kg (3,968 lb) will be all you have to pull along.
If you’ve got the cash to buy the roomiest of floorplans, then you’ll be able to sleep six guests. If not, three is your limit. Sleepy guests will be distributed over a wide range of bedding arrangements. Anything from a modular dining booth to bunk beds or a stand-alone bed will be sure to give you a good night's rest.
When everyone gets hungry, a three-burner cooker with a glass cover and recessed stainless-steel sink will be just right for feeding all the hungry mouths. Ample countertop space, drawers with full-extension slides, and plenty of overhead storage are more than enough for goods and utensils. In case you don’t mind, there’s also an integrated microwave in some of the floorplans.
Entertainment center fittings and a long list of options are also a trademark for the Sport. Some packages upgrade the entertainment options, others upgrade the chassis or water systems, and some offer a larger fridge or other appliances.
As far as the pricing goes, it’s hard to tell exactly how much you’ll end up paying for this towable as you’ll have to go through a dealership to get one, which always involves paying the middleman a little extra. All I know is that Knaus considers the Sport to be an extremely low-price alternative to your holiday.
