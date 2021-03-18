autoevolution
Considering how things have been going this past year, the want and need to get away from it all is greater than ever. To help meet these urges, age-old favorite Winnebago has dropped new goods.

Winnebago Satisfies Your Need to Run Free With the 2021 Revel Camper Van

18 Mar 2021
The vehicle you see is known as the Revel. Since going public in 1970, Winnebago has come to be known mostly for making RVs and not camper vans. If you don’t know who they are, ask your parents and grandparents; they most certainly do.

As times change, people change, and so do their vehicles. It makes sense for an industry major of RVs and mobile homes to change with them in the long run. Today, aside from still being the go-to team for a mobile home, Winnebago offers more private vehicles such as the Revel. What do you get if you step up to the plate and meet the starting asking price of $185,838? Time to find out.

Before you start thinking camper vans aren’t what you need to go off-grid, think again. Winnebago describes the 2021 Revel as the most off-road capable camper van it has ever built.

When you put in the down payment for this off-road monster, what you get is a 4WD Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis with a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder turbo-diesel engine that crunches out 188 hp (190 PS). On-demand 4WD is available with Hi/Lo range, as well as electronic stability and traction control, making sure you stick to the road just right. Overall, the Revel has a length of 19.58 ft (5.96 m), height of 10 ft (3.05 m), width of 7.08 ft (2.15 m), and wheelbase of 144 in (3.65 m), which is more than enough space to live comfortably. In total, the Revel cruises in with a GVWR of 9,050 lb (4,105 kg).

The exterior is available with several features, including a side screen door, powered patio awning, porch lights, running boards, and luggage rack, to name a few. Heating and cooling are covered by a hydronic heating system with LED touchscreen panel controls, with another element worth mentioning being the electrical system. Two 125-amp-hour lithium batteries, AC/DC load center and converter, dual-battery charge system, solar panel/battery charger, 2,000-watt inverter, and roof port wiring access are sure to feed your electrical needs during any off-grid journey.

The plumbing is covered by a control panel that handles control valves, connection points, and an exterior wash station. An on-demand water pump and winterization package keep things flowing smoothly. As for safety features, they include smoke and CM detectors, fire extinguisher, ground fault interrupter, high-brake mount lamps, and daytime running lamps.

Inside, however, things get comfortable for only two people. The kitchen includes a laminate countertop with removable extension, portable single burner induction top, fridge and freezer, stainless-steel sink with faucet, removable dinette table, and tons of drawers and pantry for storage.

For sleeping, a Power Lift Bed with molded pockets and underneath zip storage stays hidden until the moment you need to use it. That allows for a beautiful daytime walk-through experience, only to be interrupted when going to bed. An under-bed gear garage storage with removable cargo tie-down anchors will allow you to bring some of your toys with you.

Now, for the bathroom, you get a swivel cassette toilet, shower with surrounding wall, and flexible showerhead, all in a wet bath setup. Two removable shelves can also be converted to wet storage cabinets, and a powered roof vent is sure to keep the area fresh.

Honestly, with several other options you can choose from, the Revel leans more towards a lightweight expedition vehicle. Sure, you won’t complete the Dakar Rally, but you’ll escape the norms for more than a few days, and as Frankie said, you’ll be doing it your way.

