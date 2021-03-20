Rolled 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Sold for $13k With 464 Miles on the Clock

4 “Big Oly,” Probably the Most Notorious Classic Ford Bronco, Comes Up for Sale

As Ford makes the final preparations for the mid-size Bronc o at the Michigan Assembly Plant, the Bronco Sport remains a hot commodity in the compact segment. Demand for the Escape-based crossover is over-the-top high, so high that someone has recently bought a rolled Bronco Sport for $13,000. 8 photos



Even the range-topping Badlands trim, which has a liquid-cooled power transfer unit for the rear axle, Written off as an insurance salvage, the battered utility vehicle in the photo gallery was listed on Facebook Marketplace with 464.7 miles (747.8 kilometers) on the odometer. Based on the extent of the damage on the driver’s side and roof, this Bronco Sport was rolled by the original owner at very low speed, most likely while tackling a trail.To whom it may concern, the insurer issues a salvage title if the repair costs equal or exceed 70 percent of the vehicle’s market value. In other words, this Bronco Sport needs at least $18,774 in repairs based on the entry-level grade’s sticker price of $26,820 before freight and options.Even at this price point, the Bronco Sport is loaded with goodies that include Ford Co-Pilot360 safety nannies, auto start/stop technology for the 1.5-liter turbo powerplant, and a Safari-style roof. Five G.O.A.T. modes for the, two adjustable floodlights for the trunk, and SYNC 3 infotainment with an 8.0-inch touchscreen are standard too.The rolled Bronco Sport’s color is called Iconic Silver, and coincidentally, this is the finish the configurator displays when you start a build. The Base trim further sweetens the deal with 17-inch Sparkle Silver wheels, 225/65R17 all-season tires, Ebony cloth seats, and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Arguably the coolest-looking crossover in the compact segment, the Bronco Sport isn’t the off-road warrior that Ford says it is.Even the range-topping Badlands trim, which has a liquid-cooled power transfer unit for the rear axle, overheats in relatively mild scenarios . The mid-size Bronco, by comparison, employs a Dana 44 AdvanTEK solid axle at the rear and Spicer Performa-TraK electronic locking diffs.