Custom 2018 Ford Expedition Is a Rear-Wheel-Drive Terrain Conquering Hauler

Believe it or not, all brand-new Ford Expedition models feature rear-wheel drive as standard. It's just as true now as it was back in 2018 when LGE-CTS Motorsports modified this custom SUV. You might wonder why somebody would want an RWD full-size SUV, but apparently, there is sufficient demand out there.
Up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, this Expedition visually stands out with its Muddy Blues metallic PPG paint, as well as the black roof and pillars. Meanwhile, features such as the glass sunroof, fog lights, and tow hitch receiver come from the factory.
There are, of course, plenty of custom bits, as you’d expect from an SUV that was on display at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The flared fenders are obvious additions (altered from an F-150 Raptor), as are the tinted windows, Flex Array LED light bar, Amp Research retractable running boards, roof rack, front and rear rock sliders, ARB Simpson III tent and awning, plus a custom Borla cat-back exhaust system.
Those black 20-inch Method MR309 wheels are wrapped in BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM2 tires, while the custom brakes come from Sparta Evolution. The builders also installed a 2-inch (51-mm) ICON Vehicle Dynamics lift kit with coilovers, Delta Joint upper control arms, and Hellwig sway bars.
Inside, it’s got custom upholstery, rubber floor mats, a touchscreen infotainment system with aftermarket amps and speakers, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, heated and cooled seats, and a locking center console. The seller states that the rear-seat infotainment screens are disconnected, and the horn does not work. If you ask us, that interior could definitely be in better shape.
Driving those rear wheels with the help of a 10-speed automatic gearbox is a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 unit, rated at 372 hp (377 PS) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque.
As capable as this SUV looks, not being equipped with an all-wheel drive system is definitely a big minus in our book.
