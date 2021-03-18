2021 Ford Bronco Four-Door Base Sasquatch Package Walkaround Video Reveals All

If you intend to venture off-road in your Jeep Wrangler, the Rubicon is the one for you. Ford understood that limiting go-anywhere goodies to a single trim level isn’t up to snuff, which is why even the Bronco Base can be upgraded with the Sasquatch Package regardless of body style.
Bronco Nation is much obliged to walk us through an entry-level model with the factory off-road upgrades, and it’s quite a sight because of the 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires wrapped around beadlock-capable wheels. The Sasquatch Package adds only $4,995 to the Bronco Base's sticker price, which starts from $28,500 (2-Door) and $33,200 (4-Door), excluding destination charge.
What do you get for your hard-earned dollars? The list starts with the wheel-tire combo mentioned earlier. High-clearance suspension, fender flares, and Advanced 4x4 are included as well. The 10-speed auto is your only choice for Sasquatch-equipped models at the present moment, but fret not because FoMoCo will extend this package to the seven-speed stick shift in due time.
Finished in Shadow Black, the demonstrator featured in the following video flaunts the standard-issue soft top instead of the $695 molded-in-color hardtop. The $300 brush guard that covers the "BRONCO" lettering on the front grille can't be had without the $825 heavy-duty modular front bumper.
Open the driver’s door, and you’re welcomed inside by a pair of bucket seats up front and a 60/40 split-folding arrangement for the rear occupants. Finished in two-tone cloth upholstery, the seats are complemented by what Ford calls Black Onyx for the rest of the interior. It’s a lovely place, I can’t deny it, and generously equipped as well, thanks to air conditioning, a digital instrument cluster, and touchscreen infotainment in the guise of SYNC 4.
In case the 2.3-liter EcoBoost of the Ranger doesn’t seem enough for your liking, fret not because the Blue Oval can upgrade your Bronco to the 2.7-liter EcoBoost. The twin-turbo V6 adds $1,895 to the net price, develops 310 horsepower, and comes exclusively with the 10-speed automatic tranny.
What do you get for your hard-earned dollars? The list starts with the wheel-tire combo mentioned earlier. High-clearance suspension, fender flares, and Advanced 4x4 are included as well. The 10-speed auto is your only choice for Sasquatch-equipped models at the present moment, but fret not because FoMoCo will extend this package to the seven-speed stick shift in due time.
Finished in Shadow Black, the demonstrator featured in the following video flaunts the standard-issue soft top instead of the $695 molded-in-color hardtop. The $300 brush guard that covers the "BRONCO" lettering on the front grille can't be had without the $825 heavy-duty modular front bumper.
Open the driver’s door, and you’re welcomed inside by a pair of bucket seats up front and a 60/40 split-folding arrangement for the rear occupants. Finished in two-tone cloth upholstery, the seats are complemented by what Ford calls Black Onyx for the rest of the interior. It’s a lovely place, I can’t deny it, and generously equipped as well, thanks to air conditioning, a digital instrument cluster, and touchscreen infotainment in the guise of SYNC 4.
In case the 2.3-liter EcoBoost of the Ranger doesn’t seem enough for your liking, fret not because the Blue Oval can upgrade your Bronco to the 2.7-liter EcoBoost. The twin-turbo V6 adds $1,895 to the net price, develops 310 horsepower, and comes exclusively with the 10-speed automatic tranny.