2021 Ford Bronco Sport Overheating PTU Issue Curbs the Crossover's Credibility

When the Ford Motor Company revived the Bronco with an Escape-based model and two Ranger-based models, the Blue Oval knew from the start that only the body-on-frame architecture is capable of handling extended off-road driving. Asking the same kind of performance from the smaller sibling is overkill, which gets us to a very fine story published by Jalopnik The article begins with two pieces of marketing nonsense from the Dearborn-based company, namely “unrelenting Bronco capability” and “the off-road capability that made the original Bronco a legend.” Ford can get away with these claims because the U.S. is lax in terms of advertising don'ts.Next up, the cited publication highlights that multiple Bronco Sports have overheated after a few minutes of tackling a small hill or hooning around in the sand. In every case, the compact crossover flashed theTemporarily Disabled message before entering limp-home mode. The Power Transfer Unit, also known as the twin-clutch rear differential that enableswhenever needed - is the subassembly that overheated in both scenarios.What comes as a bit of a surprise is that Ford offers a PTU cooler in the Bronco Sport Badlands, liquid cooling that isn’t up to the task of keeping the power transfer unit within the recommended temperature range.“First of all, that’s not a small hill climb,” Bronco Sport vehicle engineering manager Eddie Khan told Jalopnik's tech editor David Tracy. “When I challenged that, he responded with: ‘Would you do that in a normal vehicle?’ I responded that this isn’t a normal vehicle, it has ‘Bronco’ in the name.""Khan agreed, though the discussion seemed to get a little tense from there, as we weren’t in agreement on the severity of the driving condition.”As much as I like the Bronco Sport as a crossover, it’s clearly not an off-road vehicle in the same vein as the Jeep Wrangler-rivaling Ford Bronco.