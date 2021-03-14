Colorado Campworks’ All-Electric Teardrop Trailer NS-1 Reinvents Camping

Colorado Campworks claims to have done it too, with the NS-1, or Nomadic Systems 1, or the Nomad for short: a rugged, all-electric teardrop trailer that aims to have a little something for every overlanding need out there. “Still camping,” reads the Nomad’s description on the official website. “We took camping and aimed to make it better. Instead we may have reinvented it.”
A look at the Nomad shows that, indeed, they may have done just that.
New Atlas reports. The idea was shelved after graduation, as Hoffmann went to work for EarthRoamer. It is here that he both honed his overlander skills and decided that it was finally time to start on his own, on this admirable and not at all easy job of delivering the best teardrop trailer in the world. His words, not ours.
Hoffman and Colorado Campworks believe they have been successful on this mission: the NS-1 is rugged and competent, and able to go off-grid for extended periods because it’s all electric. It runs on solar power and everything on board is electric, from the cabin heater to the water heater, the kitchen and lights. The NS-1 is also very comfortable and, despite its small footprint, packs everything you need on board – and some fancy extras in the form of additional packages.
Instead of the wood-frame, aluminum-skin construction favored by most teardrop trailer makers, the Nomad is made of a single-piece composite shell with insulation (upgradable to all-season), sitting on all-terrain wheels. You can mount everything you need on it, including ax, shovel, canisters, and receivers for bike racks or surfboard mounts. Colorado Campworks is proud to say that it can carry everything you need on your overlanding adventures, whether you set out to explore the mountains or head skiing.
Speaking of off-grid capabilities, the Nomad comes with 200-W of solar cells on the roof, a 200-Ah lithium-iron-phosphate battery and a 3,000-W inverter, which means you can run everything on it on solar panels. “Thanks, Sun!” the company says on the official website. You also get a 20-gallon (76-liter) water tank, water heater and cabin heater, and outdoor shower running hot water.
Another highlight of this rugged and competent teardrop trailer is the electric kitchen, which is upgradable to a chef’s unit, if you so desire. You slide out the kitchen and get a sink, cutting board and electric cooktop (no more flames blowing in the wind!, the makers celebrate). If you want to go the extra mile in terms of cooking capabilities, shell out $3,250 more for the Professional Camp Chef Package, and you will get a Traeger smoker, a Breville Smart Oven, kitchen accessories, and a SnoMaster cooler.
And this brings us to the starting price of this off-road, glamping-able teardrop camper. The Nomad starts at $36,000 but, for this kind of money, you get a camper that is all about “allowing you to do anything, anywhere,” a high-end design that allows a “high standard of life.” Away from the world, wherever you want to go.
A look at the Nomad shows that, indeed, they may have done just that.
New Atlas reports. The idea was shelved after graduation, as Hoffmann went to work for EarthRoamer. It is here that he both honed his overlander skills and decided that it was finally time to start on his own, on this admirable and not at all easy job of delivering the best teardrop trailer in the world. His words, not ours.
Hoffman and Colorado Campworks believe they have been successful on this mission: the NS-1 is rugged and competent, and able to go off-grid for extended periods because it’s all electric. It runs on solar power and everything on board is electric, from the cabin heater to the water heater, the kitchen and lights. The NS-1 is also very comfortable and, despite its small footprint, packs everything you need on board – and some fancy extras in the form of additional packages.
Instead of the wood-frame, aluminum-skin construction favored by most teardrop trailer makers, the Nomad is made of a single-piece composite shell with insulation (upgradable to all-season), sitting on all-terrain wheels. You can mount everything you need on it, including ax, shovel, canisters, and receivers for bike racks or surfboard mounts. Colorado Campworks is proud to say that it can carry everything you need on your overlanding adventures, whether you set out to explore the mountains or head skiing.
Speaking of off-grid capabilities, the Nomad comes with 200-W of solar cells on the roof, a 200-Ah lithium-iron-phosphate battery and a 3,000-W inverter, which means you can run everything on it on solar panels. “Thanks, Sun!” the company says on the official website. You also get a 20-gallon (76-liter) water tank, water heater and cabin heater, and outdoor shower running hot water.
Another highlight of this rugged and competent teardrop trailer is the electric kitchen, which is upgradable to a chef’s unit, if you so desire. You slide out the kitchen and get a sink, cutting board and electric cooktop (no more flames blowing in the wind!, the makers celebrate). If you want to go the extra mile in terms of cooking capabilities, shell out $3,250 more for the Professional Camp Chef Package, and you will get a Traeger smoker, a Breville Smart Oven, kitchen accessories, and a SnoMaster cooler.
And this brings us to the starting price of this off-road, glamping-able teardrop camper. The Nomad starts at $36,000 but, for this kind of money, you get a camper that is all about “allowing you to do anything, anywhere,” a high-end design that allows a “high standard of life.” Away from the world, wherever you want to go.