First-Gen Ford Mustang Is a Classic Muscle Car with Custom Modern Twists

Restomods are peculiar creations in the world of custom cars, because there’s no middle ground with them. People behind these creations take advantage of some iconic cars from the past, keeping the overall look and feel, but adding some modern pieces of hardware to make them, in their view, more relevant for the modern buyer.
For some, the result of a restomod process is the dream car, while for others, seeing things like LED lights and Bluetooth on a first-gen Mustang is nothing short of sacrilege.
The most recent owner of this here Mustang is probably part of the first category. They paid $71,500 for the machine during the Mecum Indianapolis auction last week, and one only does that when one knows how to appreciate such a build.
Although officially titled as a 1965 Ford Mustang convertible, the car is no longer its former self. A lot of the Cyber Gray body panels, the floor pans, trunk floor, cloth convertible top, seats and all the door panels panels are no longer stock, and have been replaced during the build process that ended not long ago.
The look of the car, although not far from what it originally brought into this world, is enhanced by a Ringbrothers billet hood, stainless grilles with LED parking lights, and custom CCW wheels sized 19 inches rear and 18 inches front and wrapped in Michelin PS2 Super Sport tires.
The changes are not only visual, of course. Whatever initially powered this thing is no longer there, as it has been replaced by a 5.0-liter Aluminator engine linked to a 5-speed transmission, and rated at 419 rear wheel horsepower. Other mechanical highlights are a TCI front independent suspension with power steering rack, and a narrowed 9-inch rear.
As said, the Mustang is a relatively recent build, and whoever’s got their hands on it landed a vehicle whose odometers reads just 1,400 miles (2,250 km) since completion.
