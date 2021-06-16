Procharged Chevy Impala Donk Is Extremely Loud, Hits the Track on 26-inch Wheels

4 What the Donk?! Pimped-Up Polaris Slingshot Is a Pearl Pink Christmas Tree

The Chevrolet Impala used to be one of the most beautiful cars on American roads. Things started to become a bit boring design-wise when the fifth-gen model was introduced in 1971, but every single generation before that stands out as a timeless classic. 1 photo



And amazingly enough, Impalas from this era (1965 to 1970 model years) look surprisingly good as restomods on big wheels. Or donks, if you will. This two-door convertible is a fine example that brings together a glossy black body and a set of two-tone 26-inch wheels in red and brushed aluminum.



Because you can never go wrong with black and red, especially when almost all the chrome is gone and you're gunning for that murdered-out look.



But while the exterior still retains some of the fourth-gen Impala's classy appearance, this late 1960s drop-top is a monster underneath the shell. Fourth-gen Impalas had plenty of oomph to flex, especially when fitted with the big 427 and 454 V8s, but this donk no longer sports an old Turbo-Jet under the hood.



We actually don't know specific details about the drivetrain, but the "LSX" badges on the front fenders hint toward an LS V8 crate engine. What we do know is that the mill also features an F3 ProCharger.



These centrifugal superchargers were developed specifically for racing and can withstand more than 2,000 horsepower on racing gas and in excess of 3,000 horses on alcohol. This Impala isn't all that powerful, but it sounds obnoxiously loud. To the point where people standing near it at the drag strip need to cover their ears during burnouts.



But is it as fast as all that exhaust noise suggests? Well, I've seen quicker



