One-Owner 2019 Corvette ZR1 in Sebring Orange Was Driven for Just 175 Miles

When Chevrolet first introduced the C7 ZR1 to the public, it displayed a Sebring Orange model that looked absolutely breathtaking. Since then, this has become the quintessential ZR1 color, even though there are many good ones to choose from, such as Torch Red or Corvette Racing Yellow.
It’s also true that we’ve gone “gaga” over this colorway before, on a very similar example, albeit one that had already done 13,000 miles (21,000 km). However, this one is a barely driven car, with just 175 miles (280 km) on its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine.
According to its Cars and Bids ad, this one-owner ZR1 is the range-topping 3ZR model. It features the ZTK Performance package, 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, a Jet Black leather interior with heated, cooled and power-adjustable seats, a Performance Data Recorder system, and lots of other goodies.
The ZTK pack is more or less responsible for how aggressive this car looks, adding that massive rear wing (adjustable) to go with those carbon fiber front splitter end caps, Michelin Pilot Super Sport Cup 2 rubber, and the performance ride and handling suspension. According to Chevy, this package provides the ZR1 with 60 percent more downforce than you get with the optional Z07 package on a Z06.
Other important features found here include the performance exhaust system, HID headlights, carbon fiber trim (inside and out), heated door mirrors, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plus the front curb-view cameras and a head-up display system.
As for what happens when you drop the hammer, that LT5 V8 engine starts channeling 755 hp (765 PS) and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. Given enough room and the legal means to do so, this 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 should hit an impressive 214 mph (345 kph).
According to its Cars and Bids ad, this one-owner ZR1 is the range-topping 3ZR model. It features the ZTK Performance package, 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, a Jet Black leather interior with heated, cooled and power-adjustable seats, a Performance Data Recorder system, and lots of other goodies.
The ZTK pack is more or less responsible for how aggressive this car looks, adding that massive rear wing (adjustable) to go with those carbon fiber front splitter end caps, Michelin Pilot Super Sport Cup 2 rubber, and the performance ride and handling suspension. According to Chevy, this package provides the ZR1 with 60 percent more downforce than you get with the optional Z07 package on a Z06.
Other important features found here include the performance exhaust system, HID headlights, carbon fiber trim (inside and out), heated door mirrors, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, plus the front curb-view cameras and a head-up display system.
As for what happens when you drop the hammer, that LT5 V8 engine starts channeling 755 hp (765 PS) and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. Given enough room and the legal means to do so, this 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 should hit an impressive 214 mph (345 kph).