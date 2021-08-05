2023 Cadillac Lyriq EV Pricing Announced, Reservations Opening in September

Cadillac will start accepting reservations for the Lyriq on September 18. The electric crossover will have a starting price of $58,795, the automaker has revealed on its official US website.
Deemed as “the Cadillac of EVs,” it represents an important step for the brand, which will go all-electric, and was previewed by the eponymous concept that made its debut last summer.
The automaker has managed to echo the styling of the show car, as the model features a futuristic and elegant exterior design. The same can be said about the cabin, which boasts a massive 33-inch digital screen that can show over one billion colors, apparently. The floating center console opens up more storage space, and has two integrated cup holders.
Available with a single electric motor at launch that will drive the rear wheels, generating an estimated 340 HP and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque, the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq will pack a 100 kWh battery. This will enable a range in excess of 300 miles (483 km), and since it supports 190 kW DC fast charging, it will deliver around 76 miles (122 km) of range after only 10 minutes.
Plug it in for 30 minutes, and it will add up to 195 miles (315 km). At a standard 120-volt socket, the battery will deliver roughly 3.5 miles (5.5 km) of range every hour. Choose a 240V dedicated charging station, however, and you will get 52 miles (84 km) of range each hour.
Details surrounding the equipment will be announced in due course. Nonetheless, Caddy did mention that it will launch with two metallic exterior paint finishes, Satin Steel and Stellar Black, 20-inch alloy wheels, LED lights, and the aforementioned screen inside.
Production of the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq is bound to kick off in the first quarter of 2022. Deliveries will follow shortly, as the first units will be shipped in the first half of next year.
