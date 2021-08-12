Today’s Big Mars Mystery: Where Is the Perseverance Rover in This Photo?

Spectre Type 10 Is a Classic Mini Restomod With a Powerful Honda Heart

Fresh from the Monterey Car Week, Specter Vehicle Design introduces a radical Restomod conversion of the classic Mini. With a completely new sophisticated interior, this Mini is anything but nice. Spectre Type 10 comes with a 4-cylinder Honda heart and rear-wheel drive that transforms the little British car into a roaring beast. 16 photos



Based on the classic Mini,



And we can see that. The padded center armrest looks more like an artistic furniture piece. The car’s floor has levels much like a Japanese mudroom does, while the green leather seats, inspired by a 1980s one-piece swimsuit worn by Monica Belucci, have some carbon fiber added to the mix.



As for the mechanics, Spectre Vehicle Design didn’t bother with the tuning of the original engine but completely swapped the traditional BMC A-Series engine with another one coming directly from Japan. A tuned K20 engine from



The rest of the tech was, of course, modified to meet the mechanics. The company does not go into detail but does say that that the model uses four-piston disc brakes and a new trailing arm suspension meant to improve overall performance.



This is the first of a limited production run of ten launch editions. For those who want to get up-close and personal with the Spectre Type 10, the car can be seen in action in Monterey this week. And for the ones who can’t make it to the event, Spectre Vehicle Design is running a series on their Youtube channel in which they explain how this Mini restomod came to life.



