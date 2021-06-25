CT4-V Blackwing is Officially Cadillac’s Highest Downforce V-Series Model Ever

Even though Cadillac’s new V-Series Blackwing models sold out rather quickly, the carmaker says there’s still a limited supply of vehicles available to order. That means you should probably hurry if you’d like to park either a CT4-V Blackwing or CT5-V Blackwing in your driveway.
However, if downforce is very important for you, the less powerful CT4-V Blackwing might be the one to have because according to Caddy, it’s their highest downforce V-Series model ever. It features two available carbon-fiber aero packages, developed using a new five-belt rolling-road wind tunnel, resulting in the reduction of lift and the increase of downforce.
Both packages are inspired by the championship-winning Cadillac Racing DPi-V.R race car and were tested for over 500 hours in the wind tunnel to go with the 300 simulations ran using advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics technology.
“We set out to create a capable and balanced performance sedan not just with mechanical grip, but aerodynamically as well,” said V-Series Blackwing chief engineer Tony Roma. “With the CT4-V Blackwing, we create net downforce that is incredibly rare in production vehicles. What this means is that the car gets pressed down into the road the faster you go, giving it more grip, greater stability and inspiring the driver to confidently explore its full capabilities. Not only have we produced our most track-capable sub-compact sedan ever, but we continue to work with our racing counterparts to explore the limits of physics to make better cars."
The CT4-V Blackwing comes with the following aerodynamic components: front underwing, front dive planes, rear spoiler, grille mesh (controlling and directing air), brake cooling ducts, fender vents, front splitter, rocker moldings and extensions, a rear diffuser, rear control arm covers and a flat underbody (just like on a race car).
Opting for the first Carbon Fiber Package means getting the front dive planes, underwing strakes, extra-aero front splitter, front-wheel deflectors, and extra-aero rear spoiler. The second package, meanwhile, includes the rocker extensions and the rear valance diffuser.
As for what makes the CT4-V Blackwing tick, it’s a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, rated at 472 hp (478 PS) and 445 lb-ft (603 Nm) of torque. With the throttle floored, you’ll hit 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.8 seconds, before maxing out at 189 mph (304 kph).
