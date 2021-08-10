Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 vs. Acura NSX Drag Race Ends With Obvious Winner

Ferrari Plans to Be the Last Bastion of ICE Cars, Also EV Ready When Time Comes

Considering the uncertainty that surrounds the Camaro, it’s high time we remember the pony car’s innate performance. The 6.2-liter supercharged V8 option is ridiculously fast over the quarter-mile, so fast it doesn’t break a sweat in a drag race against the more high-tech Acura NSX. 31 photos



Although the driver of the Chevy doesn’t floor the loud pedal as quick as the gentleman in the Acura when the lights turn green, the sheer torque of the Camaro results in an 11-second run at 129 miles per hour (208 kilometers per hour) compared to 11.5 seconds at 122 miles per hour (196 kilometers per hour). As a brief refresher, the Camaro ZL1 belts out 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) at 3,600 revolutions per minute whereas the NSX makes do with a grand total of 476 pound-feet (645 Nm) from 2,000 through 6,000 revs despite combining a twin-turbo V6 with no fewer than three electric motors.



Worse still for the hand-built supercar, the Acura is lighter at 3,878 pounds (1,759 kilograms) compared to 3,907 pounds (1,772 kilograms) for the strip-slaying pony car. It’s also worth mentioning that both cars feature 305/30 by 20-inch rear tires in bone-stock form. The second run ends in defeat for the NSX yet again, proving that the aging Camaro ZL1 is no pushover.



Regardless of what side you’re on, both models are getting the axe. Honda intends to phase out the American-built NSX in 2022 after the



