Electric Four-door Could Replace Camaro After Current Generation

Rumors of a four-door Camaro are getting old, but a new roundup of information from various sources reveals the possibility of the next-generation Camaro to be an electric four-door model. Unlike Ford's Mustang and Mustang Mach-E offering , the all-electric Camaro with a four-door body would be the only choice in the range. 14 photos



According to



Just like every other automaker out there, General Motors will have to electrify its range, and eventually some models will be killed off in the process, while others will live on with their names alone, while their form will be different from what it used to be.



The Camaro is not the only GM-owned nameplate set to get an all-electric model after 2023. Customers should expect to see an all-electric Chevrolet Malibu in showrooms in five years' time, as well as an all-electric Silverado. The GMC Sierra and Cadillac Escalade are also set for all-electric models.



In the case of the SUVs and pickup trucks from GM, the switch from ICE to all-electric should be simplified by the future Hummer model, which would lend its platform and drivetrain to the Sierra, Escalade,



With a four-door electric Camaro, GM might try to get customers interested in electric vehicles with retro styling and a generous horsepower value. The latter two attributes are how we think the Camaro's replacement should reach the market if it gets the green light. Previously, GM customers who wanted the Camaro 's drivetrain with a sedan body could opt for the Chevrolet SS, now discontinued. Going further back, the Pontiac G8 was a similar option. Regardless, the rumors regarding the four-door Camaro make sense only if we think about the company's need to reinvent this model in a more practical form once it becomes an electric vehicle.According to Automotive News (sub. req.), the Camaro-badged four-door electric model would replace the coupe sometime in the future. Previous reports claim that the ongoing generation of the Camaro will still be made until 2024, but information regarding the inevitable end of production for the Camaro is to be taken with a grain of salt.Just like every other automaker out there, General Motors will have to electrify its range, and eventually some models will be killed off in the process, while others will live on with their names alone, while their form will be different from what it used to be.The Camaro is not the only GM-owned nameplate set to get an all-electric model after 2023. Customers should expect to see an all-electric Chevrolet Malibu in showrooms in five years' time, as well as an all-electric Silverado. The GMC Sierra and Cadillac Escalade are also set for all-electric models.In the case of the SUVs and pickup trucks from GM, the switch fromto all-electric should be simplified by the future Hummer model, which would lend its platform and drivetrain to the Sierra, Escalade, Silverado , and any other future SUV or truck that might need it.With a four-door electric Camaro, GM might try to get customers interested in electric vehicles with retro styling and a generous horsepower value. The latter two attributes are how we think the Camaro's replacement should reach the market if it gets the green light.

Editor's note: Various 2020 Chevrolet Camaro four-door renders in photo gallery along with 2021 Chevrolet Camaro. Various 2020 Chevrolet Camaro four-door renders in photo gallery along with 2021 Chevrolet Camaro.