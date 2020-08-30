Chevrolet Camaro Sedan Would Cannibalize Sales From the Cadillac CT5

As you’re well aware, the ‘Maro has a four-door brother in the guise of the CT5. A sedan version of the pony car, however, is something that General Motors isn’t considering for two very obvious reasons.
First of all, imagine what the Camaro Sedan would do to Cadillac’s newcomer. Sales would plummet, and they’re already low as is. As far as engines are concerned, it should be highlighted that not much would differentiate the two models given that the CT5-V Blackwing is getting the supercharged small-block V8 from the ZL1 and a 200-mph speedometer.
Secondly, the four-door Camaro would fall into the same trap as the SS. You know, the Aussie sports sedan based on the Commodore VF from the Holden. General Motors expected to sell 12,000 units of the SS every year, but as fate would have it, only 12,000 cars were sold over four years.
Imagined by Kleber Silva with SS badges up front and at the rear, the Camaro Sedan does make sense in a rather peculiar way. Stretching the middle section would relieve the pony car of many visibility issues, but in this form, the side profile wouldn’t be recognizable as a ‘Maro.
General Motors design chief Michael Simcoe believes the sedan will make a comeback, and during an interview with Brembo boss Dan Sandberg, the higher-up has also acknowledged that SUVs are selling like hot cakes for the time being. A Camaro SUV looks like an extremely bad idea, though.
The truth of the matter is, people who buy utility vehicles aren’t interested in handling and straight-line performance as much as they are in the high driving position and all-wheel-drive capability. Because buying an SUV makes a bigger statement than a sedan, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Blazer came back as a crossover with Camaro styling cues.
Although unconfirmed, word has it that General Motors pulled the plug on the next-gen Camaro to focus on autonomous driving and electrification. That’s probably the reason why chief engineer Al Oppenheiser now heads the EV program, and looking at the bigger picture, the Camaro may be discontinued over dwindling sales in comparison to the 'Stang and Challenger.
