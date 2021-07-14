1969 Camaro Restomod With 730 HP LS9 Looks Like a Mix of the 80s and Supercars

Muscle cars feel like a personal statement, a middle finger shown to the mass-produced vehicles of today, which often feel cheap and underpowered. However, most of them follow the community guidelines for what's cool and what's not. This 1969 Chevy Camaro reportedly costs more than $500,000 and it's as unconventional as they come.
It's one of those builds where only a few people like it before it becomes famous, and the rumored price tag easily connects it to the Vicious Mustang, the 1965 toy that's about $1 million worth of chopped metal and exotic V8 tech.
The main thing that stands out in this AutotopiaLA showcase video is the custom metalwork. It's like looking at a '69 Camaro that's been given steroids. That whole front is custom hammered instead of plastic like you usually see.
Apparently, it owes its existence to the 2013 Camaro, and that complex hood shape features a peek-a-boo hood with glass in it to show off the LS9. You can't have that and not tell people it's "European," since putting the engine on displace is the Corvette way of competing with the Italians.
Nowadays, buying supercharged ZR1 power for your project is pretty normal. But back when this project Camaro was being put together, the owner had to ask special permission from General Motors. Maybe that's why this LS9 makes 730 horsepower instead of the advertised 638 hp it says on the crate.
The rear of the Camaro is just as crazy, featuring creases over the wings and a fixed metal trunk spoiler. The exhaust has been integrated into the diffuser. Oh, did we forget to mention this muscle car has one of those? Yeah, that's pretty unusual.
The paint job that ties it all together is out of this world, silver on the bottom with orange everywhere else. It's heavily reminiscent of the 1980s style of doing things, be that on a two-tone 1987 Camaro IROC or some Fox Body Mustang. Maybe the owner is trying to capture the glory of his youth in a $500,000 custom bottle.
And as for the interior, it's just as strange. Though we'll leave that to be discovered in the video below.
