Is the 2022 Porsche GT3 Touring an Abomination or a Great Idea?

5 Original 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS Saved After Years in Storage, Looks Tragic

3 Texas Sheriff’s Office Using Ghost Camaros With Barely Visible Decals for Patrol

1 2V Turbo Stick Shift Ford Mustang Drag Races Everything, Old Is Better Than New

More on this:

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Parked in a Driveway for Years Hides Questionable Changes

More than 150,000 Camaros sold back in 1969 came with the base package, while close to 38,000 units were equipped with the RS options. 15 photos



So overall, the GM brand shipped some 243,000



The 1969 Camaro that we have here is somewhere in between the two, as it’s clearly far from the condition such an iconic car deserves, but it’s not a complete wreck either.



This Camaro, however, has been going through some pretty hard times, with the car spending decades in a driveway before it was eventually purchased by the current owner and then moved inside where it’s been sitting during the last few years.



As you can easily figure out by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, this Camaro needs a full restoration, and the good news in this regard is the original 327 (5.4-liter) V8 is still there under the hood. The engine is paired with a 350 automatic transmission, also believed to be original.



On the other hand, the interior features some questionable changes, starting with the new steering wheel and a plush carpet that the owner themselves claim are both super-ugly.



But at the end of the day, with the right love, this Camaro can end up becoming quite a gem that’s worth so much more. And apparently, plenty of people think the same, as the car has already received 19 bids, with 3 days left until the auction started by seller The SS was obviously a little bit harder to find, as Chevrolet built a little over 34,900 units, and the Z28 was the crème de la crème with approximately 20,000 Camaros getting this special treatment.So overall, the GM brand shipped some 243,000 Camaros for model year 1969, out of which quite a lot are still around these days either in tip-top condition or as a rust bucket that some people are trying to save.The 1969 Camaro that we have here is somewhere in between the two, as it’s clearly far from the condition such an iconic car deserves, but it’s not a complete wreck either.This Camaro, however, has been going through some pretty hard times, with the car spending decades in a driveway before it was eventually purchased by the current owner and then moved inside where it’s been sitting during the last few years.As you can easily figure out by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, this Camaro needs a full restoration, and the good news in this regard is the original 327 (5.4-liter) V8 is still there under the hood. The engine is paired with a 350 automatic transmission, also believed to be original.On the other hand, the interior features some questionable changes, starting with the new steering wheel and a plush carpet that the owner themselves claim are both super-ugly.But at the end of the day, with the right love, this Camaro can end up becoming quite a gem that’s worth so much more. And apparently, plenty of people think the same, as the car has already received 19 bids, with 3 days left until the auction started by seller mrfett13-8 comes to an end. The top offer at the time of writing is $12,100 and no reserve is in place.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.