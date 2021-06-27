Custom 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Flexes 2014 LS3 with 550 HP, 2020 Challenger Paint

Tesla Recall for 285,520 Model 3 and Model Y in China May Explain Accidents

Back in 1969, most of those who wanted to buy a new Camaro went for the base model, with Chevrolet building over 150,000 units in this configuration. 24 photos



But at the end of the day, any ’69 Camaro can become a real head turner, and the custom build that we have here is just the living proof in this regard. Born as a Camaro coupe with a V8 under the hood, this 1969 restomod now sports an LS3 engine borrowed from a 2014 Camaro and developing no less than 550 horsepower. It has just 1,000 miles (1,600 km) on the build, so it obviously runs like new.



As you can easily figure out from the photos in the gallery, this custom Camaro also sports a brand-new finish, and if you think you’ve seen it somewhere else, you’re not wrong. It’s a 2020 Dodge Challenger metallic gray paint that still looks immaculate, and you can inspect it thoroughly in the videos embedded below.



Needless to say, the car comes with a series of other major upgrades, including new floor pans and sound matting, a Mini tub with a Rick’s gas tank, Bringbrothers door handles and headlight rings, a custom interior with power seats, Dakota Digital gauges, and a Gun Metal Billet steering wheel.



The Camaro now rides on new Coys wheels and sports a custom sound system with two JL amplifiers, 6 speakers, and one subwoofer for a concert-like experience.



So at the end of the day, this is a custom build that’s totally worth seeing live, especially if you’re interested in purchasing the car. And speaking of a possible acquisition, you really don’t expect this Camaro to come cheap, do you? eBay seller



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.