1973 Camaro Z28 Restomod Has All the Carbon Fiber and 700 HP LS3

A 1973 Chevy Camaro Z28 is already a pretty cool car. It's got attitude and looks which differ from all the other boxy ponies of the late 1960s. But this restomod build takes all those familiar lines and wraps them in modern technology.
The last time AutotopiaLA had a classic car with this much carbon fiber, we were looking under the paint of some authorized Eleanor recreations. But it seems Camaros can also get their bodywork replaced with lightweight race car tech.
Chevy was doing pretty well in the 1960s. However, Ford had invented a whole new segment with the popular new Mustang, and the Camaro was GM's retaliatory response. The early models couldn't really outshine Ford's pony, so just three years later, the 2nd-gen 'Maro was introduced.
This is what we're dealing with here, easily identified by the "fish face" headlights which are pushed outside of the grille. It's also got a faster-looking rear end. The rivalry between Camaro and Mustang continues to this day, and we can't help feeling this restomod tries to embody the track-focused spirit of a brand new ZL1 1LE.
Sadly, the carbon fiber was already on the car when the new owner got it, so it's not the focus of his attention. We don't know who makes the kit, but companies like Anvil or Custom Works Performance keep popping up when looking for such goodies. Trunk, hood, fenders, bumpers - lots of elements have this modern conversion. The bodywork that isn't carbon got some custom paint.
This color is Pyrite Brown, which made its debut on the BMW M4 about six or seven years ago. On the inside, this 1973 Camaro is just as impressive as it is on the outside, with custom leather race buckets, a unique custom gauge layout and a black finish from top to bottom.
And under the hood, this Camaro Z28 packs a potent LS3 modern motor with a supercharger, producing 700 horsepower. Completly custom suspension and Wilwood brakes ensure doubling the power hasn't turned this into a death trap from half a century ago.
