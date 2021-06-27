(Illegally) Flying Your Homemade Hoverboard in Times Square Is One Way to Do PR

Rare BMW R100S Exklusiv Sport Becomes a Unique Scrambler You’ll Certainly Relish

In its previous life, the bike we’re featuring today was one of only 30 Exklusiv Sport variants from BMW’s beloved R100S lineup. 14 photos



The bike’s air-cooled 980cc boxer-twin mill is good for up to 70 ponies at around 7,000 rpm, while a generous torque output figure of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be summoned at 6,000 revs. This force is routed to a five-speed transmission that spins the rear wheel through a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of 118 mph (190 kph).



Although some will argue that modifying a limited-edition classic is pure sacrilege, Marijn Kuijken (aka Billy) and his fiancée seem to disagree. Together, they run Rogue Motorcycles – one of Perth’s most prominent enterprises in their line of business – and the



For starters, the Rogue duo tasked the folks over at Myaree-based Munich Motorcycles with breathing new life into the



Next, the front end received a bespoke aluminum fender, aftermarket blinkers and a Biltwell handlebar, along with fresh fork gaiters, a Daymaker headlight and digital instrumentation from Acewell. At the rear, you will spot dual Hagon shocks and a loop-style subframe from Rogue’s very own bolt-on catalog, as well as rear-mounted Tarozzi foot pegs, modern lighting items and one handsome quilted leather saddle.



Last but not least, the moto artists consulted BMW's color palette to decide upon the creature's paint scheme. As such, they ended up selecting a mixture of Carbon Black and Estoril Blue, complemented by brushed surfaces on the fuel tank.