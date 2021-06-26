3 Vortec-Swapped 1955 GMC 100 Show and Street Truck Lived to Tell the Story, Twice

2 Garage Build Time-Lapse of 670-HP All Motor Corvette Z06 Feels Way Too Short

1 Custom Suzuki GSX-R1100 “Bushido” Wants To Be an Old-School Katana

More on this:

This Bespoke Honda CB750 Is a Two-Wheeled Tribute to Steam-Powered Locomotives

It’s truly fascinating how creative some builders will get when they face an odd design brief. 9 photos



The project we’re featuring today is PAAL Motorcycles’ 30th undertaking. It all started with a complicated, yet equally interesting design brief and a neglected 1983



As such, its framework proved to be the only usable component, giving Sweden’s moto architects no choice but to discard everything else. Next, the team went about outsourcing a ‘79 MY CB750’s inline-four powerplant, which they’ve honored with a comprehensive rebuild and fresh Mikuni RS34 carburetors. Additionally, the stock exhaust system was removed to make room for a complete one-off alternative that’s been manufactured in-house.



A



At the rear, you will spot a stealthy tail section and one classy leather saddle rounding things out. To top it all off, Cognito Moto’s inventory was raided for new triple clamps and a pair of laced wheels, whose rims are enveloped in grippy Shinko rubber. Earlier, we mentioned that



As a diehard enthusiast for steam-powered trains, he wanted Malmö’s specialists to somehow reflect a vintage locomotive’s design elements on their unique CB750. The experts achieved this by installing an aftermarket speedometer that resembles a retro pressure gauge, while the black and gold color scheme enhances the desired theme even further. When a former chef named Fredrik Pål Persson decided to pursue his true passion and make the art of custom two-wheelers his primary occupation, PAAL was founded in the coastal Swedish city of Malmö. Ever since the company’s birth back in 2013, we’ve been stunned by dozens of bespoke gems bred on their premises, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon.The project we’re featuring today is PAAL Motorcycles’ 30th undertaking. It all started with a complicated, yet equally interesting design brief and a neglected 1983 Honda CB750 Nighthawk that’s been left outdoors on a Norwegian farm. Needless to say, Scandinavian weather tends to get rather nasty during winter, so the bike’s condition was absolutely dreadful.As such, its framework proved to be the only usable component, giving Sweden’s moto architects no choice but to discard everything else. Next, the team went about outsourcing a ‘79 MY CB750’s inline-four powerplant, which they’ve honored with a comprehensive rebuild and fresh Mikuni RS34 carburetors. Additionally, the stock exhaust system was removed to make room for a complete one-off alternative that’s been manufactured in-house. Suzuki GSX-R1000 donated its top-grade Ohlins FGRT 205 forks, while rear suspension duties are handled by dual STX piggyback shocks. For the bodywork, Persson and his crew tasked Britan’s TAB Classics with creating a new aluminum gas tank that’ll give the machine a retro English vibe, thus satisfying one of their client’s requests.At the rear, you will spot a stealthy tail section and one classy leather saddle rounding things out. To top it all off, Cognito Moto’s inventory was raided for new triple clamps and a pair of laced wheels, whose rims are enveloped in grippy Shinko rubber. Earlier, we mentioned that PAAL ’s customer had an unusual vision for the motorcycle’s cosmetics.As a diehard enthusiast for steam-powered trains, he wanted Malmö’s specialists to somehow reflect a vintage locomotive’s design elements on their unique CB750. The experts achieved this by installing an aftermarket speedometer that resembles a retro pressure gauge, while the black and gold color scheme enhances the desired theme even further.